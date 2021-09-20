Submit Release
News Search

There were 782 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,952 in the last 365 days.

Florida Observes Veteran Suicide Prevention Month

Florida Observes Veteran Suicide Prevention Month

September 20, 2021

TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the annual Florida Veteran Suicide Prevention Month Proclamation, reminding Floridians of the state’s pledge to offer support and resources for those who have ensured our nation remains free.

Florida encourages Veterans in need to call the Florida Veterans Support Line at 1-844-MyFLVet (693-5838) or the National Veteran Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1).

For more on Florida’s Veteran Suicide Prevention efforts, visit www.SaveFLVets.org.

# # #

You just read:

Florida Observes Veteran Suicide Prevention Month

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.