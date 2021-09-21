OIX Announces 6 New OIX-1 IXP Certifications, Broadening Coverage to 14 IXPs Globally
Total certified IXPs in the US now total 11 in addition to 3 international exchanges
Our goal is to level the playing field in order to create an environment to foster the growth of internet exchanges globally to support a better performing and stable internet for all of us.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Open-IX Association (“OIX”), a 501(c)(6) non-profit industry association and Accredited Standards Developer (ASD) of American National Standards announces the certification of 5 new Internet Exchanges as OIX-1 certified. This directly furthers the organization’s primary goal of providing increased access to internet infrastructure services on a fair and non-discriminatory basis. Expanding the United States and global coverage of OIX-1 certified exchange points increases transparency and resiliency in core internet functions.
— Phillip Koblence
We are thrilled to welcome our new OIX-1 certified internet exchanges:
Aloha-IX, Oahu, HI http://www.aloha-ix.net/
Sacramento-IX, Sacramento, CA http://www.sacramento-ix.net/
Charlotte-IX, Charlotte, NC http://www.charlotte-ix.net/
Dallas-IX, Dallas, TX http://www.dallas-ix.net/
Vegas-IX, Las Vegas, NV http://www.vegas-ix.net/
Bahamas-IX, Nassau, Bahamas
Along with the certification of these facilities, OIX has increased its requirements for full transparency in both infrastructure and network topology for OIX-1 non-profit certifying entities. “Interconnection continues to be a significant driver of the growth, health and resilience of the Internet,” says Phillip Koblence, chair of the IX Committee at Open-IX, “Our goal is to level the playing field in order to create an environment to foster the growth of internet exchanges globally to support a better performing and stable internet for all of us.”
These efforts come on the heels of Open-IX’s creation of the Interconnection Navigator last year which provides additional transparency relating to the growth and development of interconnection globally by offering a free graphing tool powered by publicly available PeeringDB data.
Details relating to OIX-1 technical requirements for IXPs can be found at: https://www.open-ix.org/en/certification/ixp-oix-1/, and details relating to data center technical requirements can be found at: https://www.open-ix.org/en/certification/dc-oix-2/. Details relating to the new OIX-3 Edge Standard certification can be found at: https://open-ix.org/en/certification/oix-3-edge/
###
About Open-IX
The Open-IX Association (OIX) (www.open-ix.org) is a community effort to improve the landscape of internet peering and interconnection. OIX encourages the development of neutral and distributed internet exchanges, while promoting uniform standards of performance for interconnections backed by the internet community. In 2018, Open-IX became an American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Association, joining nearly 250 ANSI-Accredited Standards Developers engaged in the creation and maintenance of voluntary consensus standards.
Shawna Bong
Open-IX
email us here