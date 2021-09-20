Governor Recognizes Passing of Former Representative Jeannette James

Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy are extending their sympathies today to the family and friends of former Alaska Representative Jeannette James who passed away this week.

In 1998, James was elected as a member of the Alaska House of Representatives, where she served for 10 years. She authored and passed several notable pieces of legislation including Concealed Handgun permits, Landlord Tenant reform, Regulation reform, Fairbanks-Nome Railroad corridor, and the Alaska public building fund. Later on in her career, James served as Chair of the House State Affairs Committee for six years and as the House Majority Leader for two years.

“Everyone who had the opportunity to meet Jeanette knew that she always treated everybody with respect and fairness,” said Governor Dunleavy. “She grew up on a farm in Iowa where she learned the value of hard work and honesty, which laid the groundwork for her career in the Legislature. Rose and I wish to extend our sympathies to her friends and family here in Alaska, Oregon and Iowa.”

Governor Dunleavy will order the Alaska state flag to be flown at half-staff on a date to be determined by the family of the late former Representative James.

