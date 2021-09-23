Dr Kevin Boyd Joins Airway Health Solutions as Creator of Early Childhood Curriculum for Pediatric Airway Health
Dr Kevin Boyd and Dr. Ben Miraglia will collaborate providing more support to our Airway Health Solutions curriculum in the 0-6 age group category.GREATER NYC REGION, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airway Health Solutions (AHS), a dental education/consulting company, focuses on providing dental providers solutions to help treat children and adults from the comorbidities of Sleep Disordered Breathing. Dr. Ben Miraglia, VP Clinical Affairs, AHS, contributes his 17 + years of expertise in airway health and expansive orthodontics. Both AHS CEO/Founder, Lauren Gueits and Dr. Miraglia are thrilled by this partnership and welcome Dr. Kevin Boyd's experience, knowledge, and passion to prevent the myriad of co-morbidities Sleep Disordered Breathing (SDB) imposes for those specifically under 6 years old.
Kevin Boyd, DDS, MSc, is a board-certified pediatric dentist practicing in Chicago, IL. He is also an attending instructor in the Pediatric Dentistry Residency-Training Program at Lurie Children’s Hospital where he additionally serves as a dental consultant to the Sleep Medicine service. Prior to completing his DDS degree from Loyola University’s Chicago College of Dental Surgery in 1986, he obtained an advanced degree (MSc) in Human Nutrition and Dietetics from Michigan State University. He completed his post-graduate residency training in Pediatric Dentistry at the University of Iowa due to its reputation for providing intensive clinical and didactic learning opportunities in the areas of early childhood orthodontics/dentofacial orthopedics, and also early childhood behavior guidance management and child psychological/emotional development.
Boyd's clinical focus is centered around prevention of oral and systemic diseases through promotion of healthy sleep, breathing, and eating; his primary research interest is in the area of infant/early childhood feeding practices and how they impact growth and development of the cranio-facial-respiratory complex (CFRC) and associated neurological development.
Gueits states, "Dr. Boyd's impressive background and stellar reputation in early childhood airway development is unmatched! On a personal level, I admire Dr. Boyd's passion, advocacy, and contributions he has made to pediatric dentistry and am excited to share his knowledge/expertise with new and existing AHS clients. We have the opportunity to share Dr. Boyd's course work to teach dental professionals how to screen, prevent, and treat pediatric sleep disordered breathing(and malocclusion) altogether!
When asked why Boyd chose to partner with AHS, he stated, "Since first hearing Dr. Miraglia present about ten years ago at an AAPMD symposium that explained malocclusion etiology within the context of Evolutionary Biology, Paleontology and Anthropology, I have been impressed by his ability to continually expand his knowledge base in these areas and clearly communicate it to other health care professional colleagues. The ever expanding CE network that he and the AHS collaborative has developed, will be a perfect environment for integrating teaching modules designed to assess risk, definitively diagnose and treat malocclusion-SDB comorbidity before the age of six."
Miraglia states, "Dr. Kevin Boyd is one of my early mentors and he made a tremendous impact on how I evaluate and treat children. He has an incredible level of knowledge and experience in caring for the 0-6 age group. It is an honor to have him join the AHS educational platform so that our doctors and their teams can be better prepared to screen, diagnose and treat the younger children."
What are Boyd's goals in joining Airway Health Solutions? He shares, "To help integrate new teaching modules into the current AHS curriculum that will be specifically designed to address solving sleep and airway health problems known to be frequently associated with specific malocclusion traits in preschool-age children that will not/cannot self correct."
AHS is honored to be part of this goal and looks forward to providing new curriculum to help dental professionals help their pediatric patients from age 0-6, breathe, sleep and thrive!
Through the AHS digital platform, doctors can easily be trained via online interactive courses and mentorships.
To celebrate this partnership, come visit the AHS Booth at the AAPMD "Collaboration Cures" Conference in Atlanta, September 23-26 for special offerings and to save your spot for Dr. Kevin Boyd's upcoming AHS Courses.
Learn more / Register: www.airwayhealthsolutions.com/boyd
