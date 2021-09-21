Unveiling of Heartfulness Peace Anthem "Hearts Full of Love" by Grammy Award winner RickyK to celebrate World Peace Day
The mind is only at ease, when the heart is at peace”MONROE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connecting for Peace with Heartfulness on World Peace Day
— Kamlesh D Patel, Heartfulness Guide
The Heartfulness Institute is celebrating the International Day of Peace by launching heartfulness peace anthem – “Hearts full of love” composed by Grammy award Winner, Ricky Kej with purposeful interactions and live meditation sessions. This event will be broadcasted worldwide in 28 different languages across 190 countries on the Heartfulness YouTube Channel.
The International Day of Peace, also known as World Peace Day, was established by the United Nations General Assembly and is observed across the world on 21st of September since its initiation in 1981. Each year Heartfulness brings the community together to share the message of peace across the globe, through live meditation sessions, purposeful discussions, and more. This year Heartfulness reached out to eminent personalities from around the world to participate as messengers of peace and share their peace message with the world.
The event hosts interactions between Heartfulness Meditation Guide Kamlesh Patel (Daaji) and notable peace messengers such as Jeremy Gilley, founder of Peace One Day, award-winning film director Shekhar Kapur (Elizabeth fame), and actor Kabir Bedi (Bold & Beautiful; James Bond: Octopussy fame) on the themes #Connecting for Peace and #PLANeT PEACE. The celebrations will continue through the day with free live group meditation sessions for all.
The President of Peace OneDay, Jeremy Gilley, said, “Peace Day is an initiative to create awareness among governments and individuals around the world. In the last 10 years, we have created awareness among 1.4 billion people. We hope to touch half of the hearts across the world by 2025. It is a huge impact created by a small initiative of one day of ceasefire. It is an idea where the world comes together as one in the name of peace, where in, we talk about how we can manifest a more peaceful and sustainable world, just being where we are, be it our schools, homes, communities, and places of work. Peace Day truly presents an opportunity for us to galvanise and show our commitment towards a more peaceful and sustainable world.”
International Actor, Kabir Bedi, said, “In my personal experience, meditation, especially Heartfulness meditation, lends great strength and desire for personal peace. I believe that the majority of people in this world are peace-loving. If all of us are collectively peaceful from within, it will inspire others to do the same and peace will prevail in the world. Let us meditate, pray, and radiate the desire for peace so that we can truly celebrate a happy World Peace Day.”
Speaking about the occasion, Heartfulness Meditation Guide Kamlesh Patel (Daaji), said, “Peace is a universal concept. It extends beyond human life to nature and other life as well. Maintaining peace means maintaining a balance within ourselves and around us. If you observe nature, it also maintains peace by maintaining a balance throughout our ecosystem. The past year has been a difficult one not just for us humans, but also for the planet. Through this initiative we invite everyone and send out a clarion call to take care of humanity and our planet. Our planet needs to heal. So let us all pledge to do our part in sharing the message of love and peace.”
Download HeartinTune App, a guided meditation app to support people in making meditation a daily habit. This free to use unique meditation app encourages everyone to embark on an inner journey of self-growth that offers lasting transformation, with tools to manage stress, anger, fear, and other negative emotional tendencies thus helping one and all improve quality of their life.
Please log on to Hfn.link/peaceday - to watch the event sessions.
About Heartfulness: Heartfulness offers a simple set of meditative practices and lifestyle changes, first developed at the turn of the twentieth century and formalized with a goal to bring peace, happiness and wisdom one heart at a time. These practices are a modern form of Yoga designed to support contentment, inner calm and stillness, compassion, courage, and clarity of thought, as the first step towards a purposeful life.
For further media queries, please contact NAOutreach@heartfulness.org
Hearatfulness Institute
Heartfulness Institute
+1 844 879 4327
rajesh.ivaturi@volunteer.heartfulness.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Peace Day Anthem - " Hearts Full of Love"