Dunleavy Administration and Companies Send More Fish to Yukon River Communities

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy is pleased to see another shipment of salmon heading to the Yukon River, a region dealing with the hardship of low fish escapements this summer. The state of Alaska recently sent shipments of salmon worth $60,000 and helped coordinate a $40,000 donation by four companies. Due to the Yukon’s historically low king and chum salmon returns, residents were unable to participate in subsistence or commercial fishing activities in 2021.

“This has been a tremendous team effort to get salmon into the hands of our fellow Alaskans in need. Salmon is the lifeblood for those along the Yukon, and my administration wasn’t going to sit on the sideline while our rural communities struggled to put food on the table,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Alaskans are at their finest when hardship strikes. I am grateful for the strong partnerships and collaboration between local businesses, tribal and village leaders, seafood processors, and shipping companies who all played an integral role in the success of this project.”

Twelve thousand pounds of salmon were purchased from Copper River Seafoods, by the State and sent last week to communities along the Upper and Lower Yukon. Six thousand pounds were trucked to Fairbanks by Lynden Transport Inc., and 6,000 pounds were flown to Emmonak by Everts Air. Tanana Chiefs Conference will distribute the salmon out of Fairbanks, and Kwik’Pak Fisheries is distributing salmon out of Emmonak.

Donated salmon being loaded onto the Everts Air Cargo DC-6 at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. (Click here for more photos)

Thanks to Donlin Gold, Doyon, Limited, Calista Corporation, and Nova Minerals who generously donated $10,000 each, an additional 8,000 pounds of salmon were sent this week to communities across the Yukon region. Three thousand pounds from Doyon, Limited, and Nova Minerals was trucked to Fairbanks yesterday, and 5,000 pounds from Calista Corporation, Donlin Gold, and Nova Minerals was flown to Emmonak today.

“Participating in this fish donation program to the lower Yukon Delta area aligns with Calista Corporation’s vision of cultural stewardship and corporate responsibility. Providing for our neighbors is also a core value of both our culture and our company.” – Andrew Guy, Calista Corp. President/CEO

“I am proud to represent Nova Minerals, most especially today with this initiative to donate fish to remote villages. When the Governor called us up, we didn’t hesitate to step up front and center along with our other industry partners in this effort. As a natural resource company, Nova is focused on community support and sustainability as key pillars of our operations and social license. On the personal side, I’m Alaskan, so when fellow Alaskans are in need, we lend a helping hand, it’s that simple. I’ve told the Governor to put Nova Minerals on speed dial, for this or any other future initiatives of this kind that require reliable partners. Nova Minerals has a long-term commitment to Alaska with jobs and helping to support and build stronger communities.” – Christopher Gerteisen, Nova Minerals CEO/Director

“It’s an honor to support this partnership alongside Calista Corporation, to bring fish to Yukon communities. In addition to food security, it’s about the Alaska Native values of sharing and cultural identity tied to fish. Donlin is committed to responsible development and meeting the needs of Y-K communities now and in the future.” Kristina Woolston, Donlin Gold External Affairs Manager.

Today’s announcement by Governor Dunleavy on the purchase of 12,000 pounds of salmon adds to the State’s prior $75,000 purchase. To date, the State has purchased $135,000 worth of salmon, totaling 37,000 pounds for donation to Yukon River communities hit hard by poor salmon runs. In addition to the State’s purchases, Governor Dunleavy’s administration has facilitated and led efforts securing donations of 33,000 pounds of salmon for the people of the Yukon region. With all efforts totaling more than 70,000 pounds of salmon.

