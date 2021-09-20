Submit Release
News Search

There were 779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,949 in the last 365 days.

Governor Recognizes Passing of Former Representative Jeannette James

Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy are extending their sympathies today to the family and friends of former Alaska Representative Jeannette James who passed away this week.

In 1998, James was elected as a member of the Alaska House of Representatives, where she served for 10 years. She authored and passed several notable pieces of legislation including Concealed Handgun permits, Landlord Tenant reform, Regulation reform, Fairbanks-Nome Railroad corridor, and the Alaska public building fund. Later on in her career, James served as Chair of the House State Affairs Committee for six years and as the House Majority Leader for two years.

“Everyone who had the opportunity to meet Jeanette knew that she always treated everybody with respect and fairness,” said Governor Dunleavy. “She grew up on a farm in Iowa where she learned the value of hard work and honesty, which laid the groundwork for her career in the Legislature. Rose and I wish to extend our sympathies to her friends and family here in Alaska, Oregon and Iowa.”

Governor Dunleavy will order the Alaska state flag to be flown at half-staff on a date to be determined by the family of the late former Representative James.

###

You just read:

Governor Recognizes Passing of Former Representative Jeannette James

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.