NYC Mayoral Candidate Stacey Prussman Launches "Equitable Basic Income" & Universal Tax Equity Plan
Libertarian Party candidate for NYC mayor, Stacey Prussman, announces that she will be supporting a Universal Tax Equity Plan and Equitable Basic Income (EBI).
It's time for our tax money to go back into the hands of the people. No one working a full-time job should be unable to afford the necessities of living in New York City.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ##
— Stacey Prussman
(New York, NY) Libertarian Party candidate for New York City mayor, Stacey Prussman, has officially announced that she will be supporting a Universal Tax Equity Plan that incorporates an Equitable Basic Income (EBI) pilot plan.
Her website platform page states: "With Stacey’s Universal Tax Equity Plan, all income under 32,500 a year is free of city income tax. Stacey is committed to helping New Yorkers stay in New York City with the Universal Tax Equity Supplement (UTES). This Equitable Basic Income pilot program will provide 2,000 full time New York City residents who filed taxes from 2014 to 2019 with $2,000 a month for 2 years to get back on their feet."
You can read more about Stacey and her platform here.
Ms. Prussman also encourages former "Yang Gang" and UBI supporters to consider getting involved with her campaign. She plans to attend the NYC Basic Income March on Saturday, September 25th.
Stacey will be appearing on the ballot this November alongside her opponents.
