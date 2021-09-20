Credio Launches Managed Application Security Service

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Credio, Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of its Managed Application Security service. Driven by customer demand, Credio’s subscription platform enables customers to perform a source code security scan directly from their code repositories. Offered as a white glove service, Credio’s platform provides a combination of automated tools backed by security experts to help remediate vulnerabilities within the SSDLC process.

Credio’s Managed Application Security service is targeted to millions of developers who use open-source code bases, libraries, container, and Kubernetes applications. A recent survey noted that over 84% of commercial applications have some sort of open-source component.

This managed service is an extension to Credio’s secure code training and integration of security programs within DevOps teams.

“In response to recent software supply chain attacks, increased ransomware attacks and new contracts from our customers to help detect security vulnerabilities within developer IDE, we are excited to join the recent initiative led by Microsoft, Google, AWS in building secure software supply chains. Our managed service is another commitment to address the growing shortage of cybersecurity expertise” - Raj Raghavan, CEO of Credio, Inc.

The platform provides

· OnDemand source code scanning directly from code repositories

· API Integration to CI/CD pipeline and JIRA for ticketing

· Knowledge base of open-source vulnerabilities

· Advisory services for threat analysis and remediation assistance

· Secure code training on fundamentals of code security

About Credio, Inc.

Credio, Inc. helps its clients successfully gain cloud adoption by balancing security and compliance with digital experience. An ISO17020 accredited security advisory firm focused on Cloud security posture management (CSPM) and compliance, Credio, Inc. is helping clients build secure cloud environments with a team of industry experts that includes military veterans. To learn more visit us at www.crediopartners.com.