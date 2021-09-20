Hoyer Statement on the 10th Anniversary of the Repeal of "Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell"

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the tenth anniversary of the repeal of

“ Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell ” :

“Today marks ten years since the end of the military’s discriminatory 'Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell' policy, which forced LGBTQ American servicemen and women to hide who they were in order to avoid being dishonorably discharged from service. I was proud to play a leading role in bringing legislation to the House Floor to overturn that policy. I believed then, as I do now, that no one who volunteers to serve in our Armed Forces should be turned away because they are LGBTQ.

“While the work toward LGBTQ equality is far from over, this anniversary serves as a reminder that our military is strongest when it draws on the talents of all Americans who wish to serve.

“As we continue to fight for LGBTQ rights and equality in Congress, I urge my colleagues in the Senate to pass H.R. 5, the Equality Act, which would make it illegal to discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity in housing, employment, jury service, credit, education, public accommodations, and every other area where it is still permitted in some states to do so. We must ensure that all Americans can enjoy equal rights and opportunities under the law."