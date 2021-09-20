Advanced Purchasing Dynamics (APD) Announces Price Increase Mitigation Service
APD’s Price Increase Mitigation Service is a Step-by-Step Approach to Successfully Manage Price Increase Requests from your SuppliersPLYMOUTH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Purchasing Dynamics, the leader in cost management and purchasing development, recently announced Price Increase Mitigation Service. This service is based upon best practices and is a methodology to track and successfully resolve supplier price increase requests in a timely manner. For more information on Price Increase Mitigation Service, please click here.
Price Increase Mitigation Service:
• Takes workload off the buyer and ensures all requests are captured and aggregated to understand the overall financial risks to the company
• Is a methodology to obtain cost detail required to analyze validity of the request, negotiate effectively, and adjust pricing downward when commodity prices recover
• Provides the buyer with a cost and market view of the increase request and data for successful negotiation
“In today’s environment, purchasing departments are bottlenecked with managing price increases from the supply chain. Many times, price increase requests are set aside while purchasing deals with more critical day-to-day issues. When they are finally dealt with, suppliers attempt to institute retroactive price increases which cause havoc for company financial reporting. APD’s Price Increase Mitigation Service is designed to reduce the risk of price increases, provided data for successful negotiations, and track the request to recover the price increase when prices rebound,” commented Mike Betz, CEO and Managing Partner of Advanced Purchasing Dynamics.
About Advanced Purchasing Dynamics
Founded in 2004 by Jeoff Burris to feed his passion for understanding costs and working collaboratively with suppliers, APD has a 16-year history of helping clients ﬁnd answers to the four fundamental cost questions:
• What does it cost?
• What should it cost?
• What is the plan to close the gap?
• What is the plan to reduce the should-be cost?
Jeoff has been joined by Managing Partners Michael Betz and Wolfgang Greil who bring a wealth of costing, AI and machine learning experience to the APD team.
Together, Jeoff, Mike and Wolfgang are plotting the course for Purchasing 4.0 where vast sums of cost and pricing data are leveraged with AI and machine learning to provide predictive cost and pricing analytics.
For more information on Advanced Purchasing Dynamics, please visit: www.apurchasingd.com
