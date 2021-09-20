Florida Observes Veteran Suicide Prevention Month

September 20, 2021

TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the annual Florida Veteran Suicide Prevention Month Proclamation, reminding Floridians of the state’s pledge to offer support and resources for those who have ensured our nation remains free.

Florida encourages Veterans in need to call the Florida Veterans Support Line at 1-844-MyFLVet (693-5838) or the National Veteran Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1).

For more on Florida’s Veteran Suicide Prevention efforts, visit www.SaveFLVets.org.

