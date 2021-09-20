Submit Release
Amped Studio the Online Music Studio is Now in the Play Store

Amped Studio is a PWA

Amped is a Progressive Web App the works on and offline

Making Music in a Chromebook has never been so appealing

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amped Studio, the powerful music making Progressive Web App, is available in the Google Play Store. Now music creators can take advantage of the benefits a Progressive Web App offers,like launching directly from the desktop and working in offline mode combined with the ease and security of purchasing directly from the Play Store.

The Amped Studio PWA gives Chromebook users the optimal music making experience with a simple and easy to use interface, an integrated sound library, powerful effects, a variety of virtual instruments and innovative features like a midi drum generator and pitch and beat detection which allows you to make music with your mouth. With the PWA, you can load in loops and instruments while online and then go offline and keep using them. The ultimate experience combining the instant access of a web app while having the flexibility to go offline and the security to not lose your progress if your internet connection goes down.

To kick off Amped Studio´s availability in Google Play they are offering a special perk to all Chromebook users with 50% off a Yearly subscription ($24.99 for the first year) and 6 bonus sample packs or one month free and 6 bonus sample packs for a Monthly subscription ($4.99 a month). For more details on the offer go: https://www.google.com/chromebook/perks/?id=am%20ped.studio.2021.v2

To learn more and see Amped Studio in action as a PWA in action check this:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_p89p3enrg or to get Amped Studio in the Play go to:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ampedstudio.app.twa
• Google Play and Chromebook are trademarks of Google LLC

William Bryant
Amptrack Technologies
+46 720095447
