Australian Prime Minister and Key Global Officials Join The IASP 31st World Congress Opening Proceedings
Australian Prime Minister Hon Scott Morrison MP will join other key global officials as part of the opening proceedings of the IASP 31st World Congress.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) is delighted to announce that Australian Prime Minister Hon Scott Morrison MP will join Dévora Kestel, Director of the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse at the World Health Organisation, Christine Morgan, CEO of Australia’s National Mental Health Commission, Hon. David Coleman MP, Australia’s Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention and the Hon. Julia Guillard AC, 27th Australian Prime Minister and Chair of Wellcome, the global charitable foundation focused on healthcare, as part of the opening proceedings of the IASP 31st World Congress.
IASP World Congress is the primary global collaborative opportunity for expert thinking related to suicide and suicide prevention. Opening proceedings urge for greater awareness, reform and investment and aim to set a precedent for four days of specialist exchange bringing together academics, researchers, practitioners, those with lived experience, diverse backgrounds, and innovators associated with suicide prevention efforts.
The congress takes place virtually, hosted from Australia from 21st – 24th September 2021.
For the full detailed programme: https://www.iasp.info/goldcoast2021/programme/
Notes for editors:
The International Association for Suicide Prevention
The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) leads the global effort in suicide prevention having developed an effective forum that is proactive in creating strong collaborative partnerships and promoting evidence-based action in order to reduce the incidence of suicide and suicidal behaviour (www.iasp.info). Established in 1960, IASP is the largest international association dedicated to suicide prevention and to the alleviation of the effects of suicide and collaborates closely with relevant international organisations.
Important note: Journalists reporting on this event are advised to include information on relevant help lines and websites. The following website provides details of Crisis Centres around the globe: https://www.iasp.info/resources/Crisis_Centres/
Journalists reporting on this event are also advised to adhere to the following guidelines;
Guidelines related to reporting on suicide during the COVID-19 pandemic: https://www.iasp.info/pdf/2020_Briefing_Statement_Reporting_on_Suicide_During_COVID19.pdf
General guidance for communicating about suicide:
https://mindframe.org.au/suicide/communicating-about-suicide
Wendy Orchard
International Association for Suicide Prevention
