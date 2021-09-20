Exclusive Never Before Seen Photographs of David Bowie
Exclusive Never Before Seen Photographs of David BowieNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning photographer MARKUS KLINKO is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his iconic collaboration with David Bowie with a series of art gallery exhibitions, opening in Munich, Toronto, Vienna, London and Dubai.
For the occasion, Markus will also release two previously unseen works of Bowie, in both color and black&white limited editions in various sizes.
Markus met Bowie just days before 9/11, at his New York studio, where Bowie attended an editing session to help select images for his wife Iman. The legendary super model had hired Klinko to create the cover for her book I AM IMAN. A few minutes into the session, Bowie turned to Markus, and offered Markus to shoot the cover art of his upcoming album, HEATHEN.
The tragic events of 9/11 delayed the scheduling of the shoot for HEATHEN, but David stayed true to his word, and the shoot took place at Klinko's studio on October 10th, 2001.
HEATHEN is widely considered one of the most successful albums of Bowie's career.
While the album photographs quickly attracted the attention of such artists as Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga, these works also helped launch Markus' illustrious fine art career.
Markus' photographs of Bowie are now represented by several dozens of leading art galleries around the world, and are increasingly in high demand by fans and collectors.
The show in Toronto, Canada will open on October 30th, 2021, at LISS Gallery located on 112 Cumberland Street Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The exhibition in Munich, in exclusive partnership with FUJIFILM, will be held on October 14th at the Stephen Hoffman Gallery located at Prannerstraße 5, 80333 München, Germany, as well as in the integrated art gallery space of the Bayerischer Hof Hotel. OstLicht Gallery in Vienna, also in exclusive partnership with FUJIFILM, will open the exhibition on January 12th, 2022.
As one of the earliest adopters of digital post-production, Klinko pioneered a style that widely influenced trends in current fashion and celebrity photography. Klinko credits his usage of the FUJIFILM GX680III, a 6x8cm medium format system, in conjunction with FUJICHROME PROVIA 100F for the vibrant palette and exceptionally high resolution of his work. In 2001, Klinko also started shooting with the FUJIFILM FinePix S1 Pro, the early predecessor of the current line of the FUJIFILM X Series and GFX system. New images, taken in 2019 of singer Billie Eilish with the FUJIFILM GFX medium format mirrorless system, featuring re-emerging signature '00s staples, are connecting his works from past and present. All of Klinko’s works to be featured in the upcoming exhibitions were created with FUJIFILM cameras and/or film products.
We would love for you to share the NEVER BEFORE SEEN OF DAVID BOWIE images with your audience.
