HANGAR12 ANNOUNCES ANNUAL SCHOLARSHIP WINNER
Matthew Greenberg is the winner of the 2021 Maureen Filetti Memorial Scholarship
We proud that Matthew is the 4th recipient of this annual scholarship that honors Maureen Filetti.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congratulations go out to Matthew Greenberg, who recently graduated from Buffalo Grove High School (Township High School District 214) in Illinois and was named this year’s Maureen Filetti Memorial Scholarship recipient.
— Kevin Keating, President of HANGAR12
Matthew was a member of the National Honor Society and DECA, the student business-focused organization. Greenburg has been a member of DECA since his freshman year, and this year was a qualifier in State in Sports and Entertainment Marketing. He plans to study Marketing and Business Education at Illinois State after taking a number of technical education courses ranging from engineering to business to explore his interests.
Greenburg also held several leadership roles in his youth group that sharpened his interest in business. As Treasurer, he was responsible for managing funds and organizing fundraisers. As Programming VP, he was tasked to create and market events for members and recruit new members. He joined the Regional Leadership Team to engage new members throughout the Chicagoland area and support their international scholarship fund.
Greenburg recalls volunteering as a C.H.I.L.L. tutor at Cooper Middle School through Hands On Suburban Chicago. He enjoyed it so much that he revised his senior schedule to incorporate education pathway classes, taking College Introduction to Education and Teacher Internship.
The Scholarship honors Maureen Filetti, who attended Buffalo Grove High School and worked many years at HANGAR12 marketing agency in Chicago and brought positivity and light into the lives of everyone she knew. Maureen passed away 4 years ago on September 19th. It is funded by donations from both HANGAR12 and Saputo Cheese USA Inc. Congratulations to Matthew on his well-deserved honor! And as Maureen always said, #staypositive
ABOUT HANGAR12
HANGAR12 is a leading independent brand marketing agency for regional, national and global Consumer Package Goods (CPG). We believe that everything starts with the consumer. That's our only rule. Our Consumer First® approach enables collaboration with consumers throughout our creative process to ensure successful activation of the brand. HANGAR12 specializes in marketing CPG brands through digital advertising and marketing, consumer promotions, social media and shopper marketing, as well as being one of the best consumer-centric marketing agencies. HANGAR12 continues to rank as a top marketing agency in the U.S. for over 10 years. We employ both agency and brand-side marketing experts to craft brilliant solutions to grow brands by engaging consumers… everywhere. We've been leading with this approach for years on highly recognizable brands in the food & beverage, snacks, candy, retail and home & office categories. Learn more at Hangar12.com.
