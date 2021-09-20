Submit Release
News Search

There were 733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,900 in the last 365 days.

HANGAR12 ANNOUNCES ANNUAL SCHOLARSHIP WINNER

HANGAR12 agency logo

HANGAR12 agency

District 214 Foundation

Matthew Greenberg, Scholarship Winner

Matthew Greenberg is the winner of the 2021 Maureen Filetti Memorial Scholarship

We proud that Matthew is the 4th recipient of this annual scholarship that honors Maureen Filetti.”
— Kevin Keating, President of HANGAR12
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congratulations go out to Matthew Greenberg, who recently graduated from Buffalo Grove High School (Township High School District 214) in Illinois and was named this year’s Maureen Filetti Memorial Scholarship recipient.

Matthew was a member of the National Honor Society and DECA, the student business-focused organization. Greenburg has been a member of DECA since his freshman year, and this year was a qualifier in State in Sports and Entertainment Marketing. He plans to study Marketing and Business Education at Illinois State after taking a number of technical education courses ranging from engineering to business to explore his interests.

Greenburg also held several leadership roles in his youth group that sharpened his interest in business. As Treasurer, he was responsible for managing funds and organizing fundraisers. As Programming VP, he was tasked to create and market events for members and recruit new members. He joined the Regional Leadership Team to engage new members throughout the Chicagoland area and support their international scholarship fund.

Greenburg recalls volunteering as a C.H.I.L.L. tutor at Cooper Middle School through Hands On Suburban Chicago. He enjoyed it so much that he revised his senior schedule to incorporate education pathway classes, taking College Introduction to Education and Teacher Internship.

The Scholarship honors Maureen Filetti, who attended Buffalo Grove High School and worked many years at HANGAR12 marketing agency in Chicago and brought positivity and light into the lives of everyone she knew. Maureen passed away 4 years ago on September 19th. It is funded by donations from both HANGAR12 and Saputo Cheese USA Inc. Congratulations to Matthew on his well-deserved honor! And as Maureen always said, #staypositive

ABOUT HANGAR12
HANGAR12 is a leading independent brand marketing agency for regional, national and global Consumer Package Goods (CPG). We believe that everything starts with the consumer. That's our only rule. Our Consumer First® approach enables collaboration with consumers throughout our creative process to ensure successful activation of the brand. HANGAR12 specializes in marketing CPG brands through digital advertising and marketing, consumer promotions, social media and shopper marketing, as well as being one of the best consumer-centric marketing agencies. HANGAR12 continues to rank as a top marketing agency in the U.S. for over 10 years. We employ both agency and brand-side marketing experts to craft brilliant solutions to grow brands by engaging consumers… everywhere. We've been leading with this approach for years on highly recognizable brands in the food & beverage, snacks, candy, retail and home & office categories. Learn more at Hangar12.com.

Kevin Keating
Hangar12
+1 312-870-9101
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

HANGAR12 ANNOUNCES ANNUAL SCHOLARSHIP WINNER

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.