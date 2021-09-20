One Injured After an ATV Rollover in Jericho State Park

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Sgt. Glen Lucas 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 September 20, 2021

Berlin, NH – Fish and Game Conservation Officers received a call reporting an ATV crash on the Turbine Trail, in Jericho State Park, at approximately 3:05 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

Zachary Foley-Cox, 24, of Sterling, Massachusetts, was injured after going off the trail and crashing into a tree. It was reported that Foley-Cox was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

When being interviewed, Foley-Cox said that the left front tire of the ATV went into a rut in the trail and pulled him close to the left edge of the trail. He said that he could not bring the machine back onto the trail before it started to roll over. The crash occurred on a slight right downhill turn.

A witness that was following Foley-Cox reported that Foley-Cox’s ATV rolled off the trail and came to rest on its side against a tree. The witness also reported that Foley-Cox was pinned under the machine.

A Coos County Sherriff Deputy, Berlin Fire Department, Berlin EMS, and NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to the accident. Foley-Cox was transported from the scene by Berlin Fire Department’s rescue UTV to the ambulance. From there he was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital.

The crash is still under investigation but speed is considered the main contributing factor.