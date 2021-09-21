THE COST OF KEEPING UP APPEARANCES
Gender-Studies Professor Brilliantly Delineates the Price of People-Pleasing in Her Palm Beach Novels
For readers who appreciate modern and sensitively written stories about family, especially sisters.”US, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the outside, the high society women of Palm Beach look like the golden ideal—wealthy, privileged, glamorous, and bathed in the glow of the South Florida sun. But on the inside? The shocking toll of living a lie is vividly portrayed in the Palm Beach novels by Susannah Marren (pen name of Susan Shapiro Barash, a gender and relationship professor for more than 20 years).
“Women pay a high price for being pleasers, and often would rather endure harsh realities than come clean about what they truly desire. I’ve long been intrigued by how women present themselves versus how they really feel,” says Marren, whose Palm Beach series provides keen introspection of these issues.
In A Palm Beach Wife (St. Martin Griffin), Marren introduces Faith Harrison, the quintessential Palm Beach woman—a captivating beauty, ideal wife, beloved shopkeeper and mother. In a town where affluence and perfection rule, Faith is respected and adored by all. When she learns of her husband’s impending disgrace, she must fight to keep her world from unraveling and confront her lifelong deception. Scrambling desperately to save her family, Faith must confront the haunting truth about what she left behind, her buried regret, and the demons that haunt her.
In A Palm Beach Scandal (St. Martin Griffin), Marren follows the Cutlers, the ultimate Palm Beach family with two dazzling adult daughters, Elodie and Aubrey. The sisters are polar opposites but fiercely loyal to each other. When Elodie receives the shocking news that she is unable to carry a child, she turns to Aubrey. Aubrey, a free spirit, can’t say no despite her mother’s warnings. And then one stupefying secret, meant to be buried forever, is unearthed, and no one in the Cutler clan is able to turn back. As the family is shaken to its core, Aubrey and Elodie must realize their places in the world and the lives they want to lead.
Uncovering cultural and interpersonal forces that exert influence over women’s lives has long been Susan Shapiro Barash’s area of expertise. Barash’s nonfiction explores how women truly feel as mothers, daughters, wives, sisters, colleagues, friends, rivals, stepmothers, and in-laws. Her Palm Beach novels provide the kind of insight only possible from a scholar and researcher who investigates how women are positioned in our complicated society.
SUSAN SHAPIRO BARASH is an established writer of 13 nonfiction books on women’s issues, and three works of fiction under her pen name, Susannah Marren. She has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Post, The Chicago Tribune, Elle, Marie Claire, and has appeared on national television including The Today Show, Good Morning America, CBS, CNN, and MSNBC. Barash has been a guest on national radio including NPR and Sirius Radio. Speaking appearances include Credit Suisse, Bayer Diagnostics, UBS, United Way, Kravis Center and the Society of the Four Arts. Several of her titles have been optioned by Lifetime and HBO. Her nonfiction titles include Tripping the Prom Queen, Toxic Friends and The Nine Phases of Marriage. Her novels include Between the Tide, A Palm Beach Wife, and A Palm Beach Scandal.
