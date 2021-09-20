Submit Release
News Search

There were 704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,869 in the last 365 days.

Latest News: Jason Reynolds to Serve Third Year as National Ambassador for Young People's Literature

Promo graphic for Jason Reynolds/NAYPL

The Library of Congress and Every Child a Reader have announced that Jason Reynolds’s term as National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature will be extended to include a third year — for the first time in the history of the program.

In 2022, Reynolds will meet in person with students in rural communities to continue his work of encouraging young people to share their own narratives. In addition, Reynolds will create an archive of student voices, encouraging students to share their creations via his GRAB THE MIC: Tell Your Story platform.

Click here for more information.

You just read:

Latest News: Jason Reynolds to Serve Third Year as National Ambassador for Young People's Literature

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.