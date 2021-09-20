Submit Release
News Search

There were 704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,856 in the last 365 days.

UN members asked to watch "Sri Lanka's Killing Fields" prior to Sri Lankan President's speech at UN General Assembly

Sri Lanka’s Killing Fields: War Crimes Unpunished

Gotabaya Rajapaksa is a twisted and monstrous human being. Any UN members who care about human rights should boycott his speech.

Rajapaksa used white vans to abduct Tamils, then used them to feed the sharks in the Indian Ocean, near Galle. This is the same place where Rajapaksa catches sharks for his meals.”
— Tamils for Biden
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US Tamils are requesting that United Nations ambassadors and delegations watch the UK Channel 4 documentary, the "Sri Lanka's Killing Fields." The film shows how ruthless, cruel and horrific current Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was while serving as head of the Sri Lanka military.

We also ask the UN members to boycott his speech in the name of humanity, and to instead pray and honor the thousands of Tamil victims killed during Rajapaksa’s command.

Rajapaksa used white vans to abduct Tamils, then used them to feed the sharks in the Indian Ocean close to the southern coast of Sri Lanka, near Galle. This is the same place where Rajapaksa catches sharks for his meals.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa is a twisted and monstrous human being. Any UN members who care about human rights should boycott his speech.

As a result of Rajapaksa’s actions, 146,000 Tamils were massacred, 80,000 widows and 50,000 orphans were created, and over 25,000 persons have gone missing. This all happened under his military leadership in 2009.

WATCH - Sri Lanka's Killing Field by UK's Channel 4 : https://youtu.be/3aBLl_M3z40

Thank you,
Tamils Diaspora News


Here is the Video from the British Channel 4 Documentary, the "Sri Lanka's Killing Fields."

This video documents how the five categories that define the genocide under the UN Genocide Convention were callously carried out by Gotabaya Rajapaksa during his time as defense minister.

Director
Tamils for Biden
+1 914-980-1811
email us here

Sri Lanka's Killing Fields was an investigatory British documentary about the final weeks of the Sri Lankan Ethnic Civil War

You just read:

UN members asked to watch "Sri Lanka's Killing Fields" prior to Sri Lankan President's speech at UN General Assembly

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Politics, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.