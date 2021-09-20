Tennessee Group Recognized for Commemorating 'Forgotten Conflict'

Historians sometimes refer to the War of 1812 as 'the Forgotten Conflict.' Yet it was a war in which Tennessee earned its "Volunteer State" nickname, made possible the acquisition of territory west of the Tennessee River, launched the careers of Sam Houston, David Crockett and Andrew Jackson, and saw thousands of Tennesseans fight in key battles like the Battle of Horseshoe Bend and the Battle of New Orleans.

Now a Tennessee organization dedicating to preserving and promoting history related to the War of 1812 has received a national award for its efforts. The Tennessee War of 1812 Bicentennial Commission will receive a Leadership in History Award of Merit from the American Association for State and Local History at a ceremony in Louisville this September.

The commission is being recognized for the work it has done since its creation by the Tennessee General Assembly in 2012. Among its other activities, the commission organized 200th anniversary memorial ceremonies, hosted annual symposiums, supported living history programs and workshops throughout the state, produced material for brochures and special editions of Tennessee Historical Quarterly and helped acquire property that is historically significant to the War of 1812.

The commission is currently planning another symposium on the war's legacy that is scheduled to be held in Collierville Sept. 25 and Sept. 26.

The Tennessee State Library and Archives (TSLA) is one of many organizations that have been involved with the commission's work. TSLA hosted an exhibit on the War of 1812 in its lobby and provided materials for a traveling exhibit that has been featured at various locations around the state. TSLA has also conducted workshops for Tennessee teachers who teach about the subject.

Myers Brown, an archivist at TSLA, serves as the commission's chairman.

"The War of 1812 had major implications for the state of Tennessee," Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. "I am thankful that the War of 1812 Bicentennial Commission is being recognized for its hard work in keeping this important part of our history from being obscured or forgotten."

The American Association for State and Local History is a Nashville-based not-for-profit organization that provides leadership and support for members who preserve and interpret history. Tennessee's War of 1812 Bicentennial Commission is scheduled to receive its award during the association's annual meeting Sept. 18.