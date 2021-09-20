Teachers Complete Summer Training on Reconstruction Era in Tennessee

Nearly two dozen Tennessee teachers participated in the Tennessee State Library and Archives (TSLA) summer teacher institute on “Reconstruction and the African-American Experience in Tennessee” last week. The two-day workshop included a history content presentation by Dr. Lea Williams, professor of history at Tennessee State University, close study of primary sources related to the Reconstruction period, tours of the Tennessee State Library and Archives, and more.

Dr. Wayne Moore, the assistant state archivist at TSLA, said: “TSLA is a wonderful treasure house of primary sources for Tennessee social studies teachers. This workshop is an example of our commitment to provide primary sources in a form that the schools can use.”

The summer teacher institute is an event sponsored by TSLA's education outreach department. The department frequently offers professional development workshops and in-service presentations to school districts around the state that are focused on using historic documents, maps, and images in the classroom. To learn more or to schedule an in-service training session, please contact us by phone at 615-253-3469, by email at education.tsla@tn.gov, or visit our website at https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/education

Participants in the latest workshop included:

Maggie Fields - Cheatham County Schools Billie McBride - Montgomery County Schools David Thomack - Montgomery County Schools Scott Hicks - Maryville City Schools Tim Smith - Cumberland County Schools John Ramsay - Fayette County Schools Marsha Rains - Hardin County Schools Addie Mays - Jackson-Madison County Schools Barbara Morton - Jackson-Madison County Schools Joseph Smith - Kingsport City Schools Laurel Brady - Maury County Schools Eric Hagan - Robertson County Schools Christy Owens - Robertson County Schools Mareen Pfeiffer-Hoens - Rutherford County Schools Chase Cato - Rutherford County Schools Dustin Brannon - Rutherford County Schools Erika Ashford - Shelby County Schools Tracy Alexander - Smith County Schools Justin Kearney - Williamson County Schools Brian Howard - Wilson County Schools Rae Ellyn Kelley - Rutherford County Schools

To learn more about TSLA’s primary sources related to the period of Reconstruction in Tennessee, visit our education outreach site at: https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/education