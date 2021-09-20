TSLA Congratulates Librarians Who've Completed Specialized Training Program

Librarians do more than stand guard over shelves of books. In order to be successful, they're frequently called up to be freedom of information advocates, strategic planners, marketing specialists, budget-balancing experts, public speakers and more - sometimes all in the same week!

To help Tennessee's public librarians deal with the many challenges they face on the job, the Tennessee State Library and Archives (TSLA) offers a three-year training program called the Public Library Management Institute. And this week, TSLA is pleased to recognize 23 library directors from across the state who just graduated from the institute.

Participants in the program spend a week each year in intense training sessions on topics such as library values, library governance, leadership, project and personnel management, and strategic partnerships. This year's graduates join 157 others who have completed the institute's training since the program was founded in 1995.

"The Public Library Management Institute has served librarians and, by extension, the library visitors they serve well for 20 years," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "The goal of this program is to help our state's librarians provide the best possible experience they can to each person who walks through a library's doors or accesses a library website online. I commend this year's graduates for their hard work and dedication to improving their craft."

"TSLA is pleased to operate the Public Library Management Institute as part of our ongoing commitment to provide training and support to public librarians throughout Tennessee, particularly those who serve rural and suburban communities," State Librarian and Archivist Chuck Sherrill said. "This program highlights some of the best practices in library management and it also provides librarians with networking opportunities that can be beneficial throughout their careers."

This year's graduates are:

Amanda Smith of Audrey Pack Memorial Library in Spring City

Amanda Williams of Washburn Community Library

Bambi Walker of Greenback Public Library

Bradley Walker of William H. and Edgar Magness Community House & Library in McMinnville

Carol B. Ghattas of Linebaugh Public Library in Murfreesboro

Cindy Nesbitt of Giles County Public Library in Pulaski

Crystal Nash of Lewis County Public Library in Hohenwald

Daphne Windham of Briceville Public Library

David Phillips of Seymour Branch Library

Donna Phillips of Jefferson City Public Library

Eileen Queener of H.B. Stamps Memorial Library in Rogersville

Fayrene Miller of Bean Station Public Library

Gail Spragins of Perry County Public Library in Linden

Glenda Kinney Doyle of Lee Ola Roberts Public Library in Whiteville

Jillian Rael of Lincoln County Public Library in Fayetteville

Kimberly Todd of Luttrell Public Library

Lelani Sabo of Hendersonville Public Library of Sumner County

May Lingner of Cheatham County Public Library in Ashland City

Melissa Montgomery of Surgoinsville Branch Library

Pamela Rudnitzki of Wartburg Public Library

Sandra Brakebill of Niota Public Library

Sarah Lewis of Putnam County Library in Cookeville

Tamara Hammer of Dickson County Public Library in Dickson