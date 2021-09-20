TSLA Congratulates Librarians Who've Completed Specialized Training Program
Librarians do more than stand guard over shelves of books. In order to be successful, they're frequently called up to be freedom of information advocates, strategic planners, marketing specialists, budget-balancing experts, public speakers and more - sometimes all in the same week!
To help Tennessee's public librarians deal with the many challenges they face on the job, the Tennessee State Library and Archives (TSLA) offers a three-year training program called the Public Library Management Institute. And this week, TSLA is pleased to recognize 23 library directors from across the state who just graduated from the institute.
Participants in the program spend a week each year in intense training sessions on topics such as library values, library governance, leadership, project and personnel management, and strategic partnerships. This year's graduates join 157 others who have completed the institute's training since the program was founded in 1995.
"The Public Library Management Institute has served librarians and, by extension, the library visitors they serve well for 20 years," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "The goal of this program is to help our state's librarians provide the best possible experience they can to each person who walks through a library's doors or accesses a library website online. I commend this year's graduates for their hard work and dedication to improving their craft."
"TSLA is pleased to operate the Public Library Management Institute as part of our ongoing commitment to provide training and support to public librarians throughout Tennessee, particularly those who serve rural and suburban communities," State Librarian and Archivist Chuck Sherrill said. "This program highlights some of the best practices in library management and it also provides librarians with networking opportunities that can be beneficial throughout their careers."
This year's graduates are:
Amanda Smith of Audrey Pack Memorial Library in Spring City
Amanda Williams of Washburn Community Library
Bambi Walker of Greenback Public Library
Bradley Walker of William H. and Edgar Magness Community House & Library in McMinnville
Carol B. Ghattas of Linebaugh Public Library in Murfreesboro
Cindy Nesbitt of Giles County Public Library in Pulaski
Crystal Nash of Lewis County Public Library in Hohenwald
Daphne Windham of Briceville Public Library
David Phillips of Seymour Branch Library
Donna Phillips of Jefferson City Public Library
Eileen Queener of H.B. Stamps Memorial Library in Rogersville
Fayrene Miller of Bean Station Public Library
Gail Spragins of Perry County Public Library in Linden
Glenda Kinney Doyle of Lee Ola Roberts Public Library in Whiteville
Jillian Rael of Lincoln County Public Library in Fayetteville
Kimberly Todd of Luttrell Public Library
Lelani Sabo of Hendersonville Public Library of Sumner County
May Lingner of Cheatham County Public Library in Ashland City
Melissa Montgomery of Surgoinsville Branch Library
Pamela Rudnitzki of Wartburg Public Library
Sandra Brakebill of Niota Public Library
Sarah Lewis of Putnam County Library in Cookeville
Tamara Hammer of Dickson County Public Library in Dickson