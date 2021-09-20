Use #GoVoteTN During National Voter Registration Month

Special thanks to award winning country music artist Kix Brooks for providing the voice over for "Why Your Vote Matters."

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett is urging everyone to use #GoVoteTN as a way Tennesseans can use social media to encourage others to register to vote.

During the month of September, which is National Voter Registration Month, people should have someone take a picture of them holding an "I'm registered to vote. Are you?" sign. Then post it to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #GoVoteTN.

A flurry of posts is expected on Tuesday, September 22 to commemorate National Voter Registration Day.

Last year, #GoVoteTN went viral reaching an estimated 30 million people, making it one of the most successful state-led voter registration social media campaigns in the country.

Follow @SecTreHargett on Twitter to see who is proud to be registered to vote this year, including many well-known Tennesseans.

Anyone can print their own sign at GoVoteTN.com, which can be customized to the colors of many of the state's colleges, universities or professional sports teams. People can also check their registration status or access a voter registration form.

"Just because there isn't a major election this November doesn't mean people shouldn't get registered now. The SEC Primary will be here before we know it," Hargett said.

Tennessee is among six southern states participating the presidential preference primary on March 1, also known as the SEC Primary, which could help decide who will become the next President of the United States in November 2016. By state law, voters must be registered at least 30 days before an election to cast a ballot.

Snap a photo, use #GoVoteTN and post. It's that easy to show the world Tennesseans care about their right to vote.