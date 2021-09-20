State Library and Archives Awards Technology Grants

As anyone who has visited a public library recently can tell you, libraries are more than just places to check out books. They're also gathering spots where people come to take courses, conduct research, create resumes, and apply for jobs - all via computer. In fact, for some people, libraries are the only locations where they can access computers.

For that reason, the State Library and Archives is proud to announce the distribution of $305,500 in grants to 128 public libraries across Tennessee for computer hardware and software. These grants help finance technology upgrades for equipment used directly by patrons, as well as computers needed by library staff to perform tasks such as taking inventory and cataloging books.

The grants, which include both state and federal funding, were awarded following a competitive application process. In order to qualify for a grant, each library had to commit to provide matching funds from local sources.

"Computers are an integral part of modern life and libraries have become the primary places where many people use them," Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. "To provide the best possible service to their patrons, libraries need to have up-to-date computer equipment and software. I'm pleased that the State Library and Archives is able to administer these technology grants to help our state's public libraries fulfill this goal."