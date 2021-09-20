Business Services Letters Go Yellow, White For A Reason

The Division of Business Services is implementing changes to its courtesy notice letters as well as its notification letters for registrations that are scheduled to expire or be administratively dissolved or revoked.

Notification letters for registrations that are scheduled to expire or be administratively dissolved or revoked will be printed on canary yellow paper and mailed in a Secretary of State envelope stamped with the language “IMMEDIATE ATTENTION REQUIRED” printed in red. The changes for the notification letters will make it clear the customer needs to take action in order to prevent the registration from being dissolved or revoked.

Courtesy notice letters will continue to be printed on white paper and mailed in the standard Secretary of State envelope.

Examples of both letters and envelopes are included.

If you have questions or need further information regarding the changes, please contact the Division of Business Services by phone at (615) 741-2286, by email at TNSOS.CORPINFO@tn.gov or visit our website sos.tn.gov.