Reminder: Check The Address!

The Division of Business Services, as well as other divisions of the Tennessee Department of State, receives large amounts of mail daily. Many of our customers have been sending regular correspondence to file annual reports or other documents for decades, but sometimes use an outdated mailing address.

State Postal Services, which is responsible for all incoming and outgoing mail for state agencies in Davidson County, recently warned some departments or divisions receive between ten to twelve percent of mail with obsolete addresses. Veteran mail carriers can quickly sort through the errors and deliver the mail, while newer carriers cannot. This can create longer sort times, according to State Postal Services officials.

Effective immediately any mail sent to an address that has been obsolete for 12 months or longer will be returned to the sender. This is the same standard used by the U.S. Postal Service.

Make sure the address you are using for any of our divisions is up-to-date here: sos.tn.gov/contacts