Library and Archives Recognizes Six Graduates of the Tennessee Archives Institute

The Tennessee State Library and Archives is proud to recognize six new graduates of the Tennessee Archives Institute. The archives development program at the Library and Archives annually hosts this two-and-a-half day series of workshops on the principles and practices of archival management and records preservation. In order to graduate from the program with a certificate of archival management, archivists must complete three years of training.

This year's program graduates are:

Chad Fred Bailey of the Washington County Archives in Jonesborough

Paul Frank of the Sevier County Records Management and Archives Department in Sevierville

Cindy Grimmitt of the Maury County Archives in Columbia

Marilyn Holmes of the Dyer County Archives in Dyersburg

Aimee Saunders of the Williamson County Archives in Franklin

Randy Tatum of the Sumner County Archives in Gallatin

This year, the Library and Archives welcomed 28 participants from archives, libraries and museums from around the state. The institute included sessions on the arrangement and description of records, collection policies, records retention schedules, public records commissions, creation of clear indexes and finding aids, as well as behind-the-scenes tours of the Tennessee State Library and Archives and the Southern Baptist Historical Library and Archives. The archivists also learned about document care and preservation from Library and Archives conservators, and put their instruction to use in hands-on document cleaning.

The institute provides participants with opportunities to interact and exchange ideas with other archivists and records keepers from across the state.

"The Tennessee Archives Institute provides an excellent venue for archivists to hone their skills," Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. "I congratulate this year's graduates for their hard work and the initiative they showed in participating in this program."

Assistant State Archivist Wayne Moore said: “Not only do participants in the Archives Institute learn valuable tricks of the trade, but they also get opportunities to network with colleagues during their training. It's very helpful for archivists throughout our state to be communicating about best practices within their profession.”

For more information about the archives development program, please visit: http://sos.tn.gov/products/tsla/archives-development-program. For information about the institute, click the Archival Training link: http://sos.tn.gov/products/tsla/archival-training.