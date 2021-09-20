Library and Archives' New Deal Exhibit Extended

A free exhibit highlighting the impact the New Deal had on Tennessee will remain on display in the lobby of the Tennessee State Library and Archives building for at least a few more weeks.

The New Deal describes a series of programs introduced by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to help the United States recover from the Great Depression.

The exhibit provides an overview of the New Deal's effects - both positive and negative. It places special emphasis on programs such as the Tennessee Valley Authority, which built a network of hydroelectric dams throughout the region and brought electricity to rural parts of the state, and projects that led to the construction of housing, roads, bridges, airports, hospitals and schools throughout Tennessee.

The exhibit, which opened last September, was tentatively scheduled to come down sometime after New Year's. However, the Library and Archives has decided to keep it on display indefinitely.

"While there are differing views about The New Deal, no one can question its major impact on Tennessee," Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. "Extending the display time on this exhibit will give more people the opportunity to visit our building and see it."

The Library and Archives is open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, with the exception of state holidays. The building is located at 403 Seventh Avenue South, directly west of the State Capitol in downtown Nashville. A very limited amount of free public parking is available in front of and beside the building.