Training Program Highly Popular With Public Library Board Trustees

|First Name
|Last Name
|Library Board
|County
|Marti
|Agler
|Sevier County Library Board
|Sevier
|Beverly
|Ailey
|Sevier County Library Board
|Sevier
|Tommy
|Allmon
|McIver's Grant Library Board
|Dyer
|Laura
|Arnold
|Campbell County Library Board
|Campbell
|Jim
|Arnold
|Campbell County Library Board
|Campbell
|Madeline
|Bailey
|Minor Hill Library Board
|Giles
|Earl
|Bates
|Middleton Community Library Board
|Hardeman
|Bill
|Beaty
|Blount County Public Library Board
|Blount
|Gerald
|Beavers
|Clarksville/Montgomery County Public Library Board
|Montgomery
|Patricia
|Bell
|Perry County Library Board
|Perry
|Patricia B
|Bigbee
|Magness Library Board
|Warren
|Brenda
|Black
|Mildred G Fields Memorial Library Board
|Gibson
|Bert
|Bosse
|Brentwood Library Board of Trustees
|Williamson
|Kathryn
|Boudreau-Henry
|Linebaugh Public Library System Board
|Rutherford
|Tim
|Bowling
|Linebaugh Public Library System Board
|Rutherford
|Rick
|Boyd
|Stewart County Library Board
|Stewart
|Debbie
|Brasfield
|Maury County Public Library Board
|Maury
|Brenda
|Brown
|Marshall County Memorial Library Board
|Marshall
|Terry
|Bryan
|Fentress County Library Board
|Fentress
|Danny
|Bryant
|Fayetteville-Lincoln County Library Board
|Lincoln
|Jerry
|Bull
|Williamson County Public Library Board
|Williamson
|Paul
|Bullington
|Newbern City Library Board
|Dyer
|Jim
|Burgin
|Brentwood Library Board of Trustees
|Williamson
|Pat
|Bush
|Smith County Library Board
|Smith
|Lori
|Byington
|Bristol Public Library Board
|Sullivan
|Dennis R
|Coleman
|McKenzie Memorial Library Board
|Carroll
|Katherine
|Collier
|Maury County Public Library Board
|Maury
|Susie
|Compton
|Fayetteville-Lincoln County Library Board
|Lincoln
|Dr. Damaris F
|Cook
|McIver's Grant Library Board
|Dyer
|Gail
|Cooke
|Crockett Memorial Library Board
|Crockett
|Sherri
|Copeland
|Moore County Public Library Board
|Moore
|Betsy S
|Crossley
|Brentwood Library Board of Trustees
|Williamson
|Genrose
|Davis
|Justin Potter Library Board
|DeKalb
|Christie
|Decker
|Benton County Library Board
|Benton
|Amy P
|Dietrich
|Jackson-Madison County Library Board
|Madison
|Charlotte
|Doaks
|Gibson County Memorial Library Board
|Gibson
|Shari
|Dodd
|Moore County Public Library Board
|Moore
|Lawrence
|Douglas
|Maury County Public Library Board
|Maury
|Harriet
|Drewry
|Dr. Nathan Porter Library Board
|Weakley
|David
|Duggan
|Blount County Public Library Board
|Blount
|Nelda
|Durham
|Humphreys County Library Board
|Humphreys
|Christopher
|Dyer
|Lewis County Public Library Board
|Lewis
|Joe
|Emery
|McIver's Grant Library Board
|Dyer
|Dian S
|Ezell
|Lawrence County Library Board
|Lawrence
|Barbara
|Fagen
|Cleveland-Bradley County Library Board
|Bradley
|Margaret B
|Feierabend
|Bristol Public Library Board
|Sullivan
|Rena
|Finley
|Marshall County Memorial Library Board
|Marshall
|Johnnie
|Freedle
|Sumner County Library Board
|Sumner
|Michael
|Fulbright
|Maury County Public Library Board
|Maury
|Judy
|Godfrey
|Sevier County Library Board
|Sevier
|John Blakeley
|Goodloe
|Maury County Public Library Board
|Maury
|Annette
|Greek
|Justin Potter Library Board
|DeKalb
|Lewis
|Green
|Williamson County Public Library Board
|Williamson
|Gary E
|Green
|Linebaugh Public Library System Board
|Rutherford
|Patsy
|Griner
|Lewis County Public Library Board
|Lewis
|Suzanne
|Hall
|Maury County Public Library Board
|Maury
|Holt
|Hall
|Somerville-Fayette County Library Board
|Fayette
|Carolyn
|Halliburton
|Smith County Library Board
|Smith
|Patsy
|Hamlin
|Sharon Library Board
|Weakley
|Dr. Cathy
|Hammon
|Blount County Public Library Board
|Blount
|Carol
|Harris
|McIver's Grant Library Board
|Dyer
|Mandie
|Harris
|Moore County Public Library Board
|Moore
|William H
|Harrison
|Minor Hill Library Board
|Giles
|Lisa
|Harrison
|Art Circle Library Board
|Cumberland
|Joyce
|Haworth
|Sharon Library Board
|Weakley
|David
|Hazlett
|Moore County Public Library Board
|Moore
|Patrick
|Hicks
|Elizabethton-Carter County Library Board
|Carter
|Lisa
|Hill
|Benton County Library Board
|Benton
|Nancy
|Hinds
|Weldon Public Library Board
|Weakley
|Barbara J
|Hinson
|Lewis County Public Library Board
|Lewis
|Lynn
|Hixson
|Jefferson County Library Board
|Jefferson
|Nola
|Hobbs
|McKenzie Memorial Library Board
|Carroll
|Jane
|Hobson
|Justin Potter Library Board
|DeKalb
|Brenda
|Hooper
|Justin Potter Library Board
|DeKalb
|Archie H III
|Hubbard
|Bristol Public Library Board
|Sullivan
|Robert
|Hurt
|Hamilton Parks Library Board
|Dyer
|Johnnie Pearl
|Hussey
|Bobby Martindale Memorial Library Board
|Hardeman
|Gerard
|Hynes
|Moore County Public Library Board
|Moore
|Betty R
|Johnston
|Rockwood Public Library Board
|Roane
|Ocal P
|Jones
|Lewis County Public Library Board
|Lewis
|Paulette L
|Jones
|Meigs County - Decatur Public Library Board
|Meigs
|Gregory
|Jordan
|Jackson-Madison County Library Board
|Madison
|Mary Ann
|Jordan
|Stewart County Library Board
|Stewart
|Lola
|Kambri
|Greeneville-Greene County Library Board
|Greene
|Rhonda
|Keisling
|Fred A Vaught Memorial Library Board
|Trousdale
|Rachel
|Killebrew
|Magness Library Board
|Warren
|Lizzie
|Krump
|Williamson County Public Library Board
|Williamson
|Penny Hearn
|Law
|McIver's Grant Library Board
|Dyer
|Christie
|Lee
|Linebaugh Public Library System Board
|Rutherford
|Ben
|Little
|Tipton County Public Library Board
|Tipton
|Laura
|Long
|Moore County Public Library Board
|Moore
|Carol Renee
|Looney
|Marion County Library Board
|Marion
|Larry
|Luzader
|Moore County Public Library Board
|Moore
|Mary Lou
|Marks
|Benton County Library Board
|Benton
|Jean
|Marsh
|Magness Library Board
|Warren
|Laura
|McClendon
|Brentwood Library Board of Trustees
|Williamson
|Brenda
|McDonald Bradford
|Smith County Library Board
|Smith
|N P
|McWhirter
|Magness Library Board
|Warren
|Felicia
|Miller
|Scott County Library Board
|Scott
|E Joyce
|Morris
|Meigs County - Decatur Public Library Board
|Meigs
|Viscen Charles
|Morrow
|Lee Ola Roberts Library Board
|Hardeman
|Walter
|Morton
|Bristol Public Library Board
|Sullivan
|Ellarine
|Moses
|Obion County Library Board
|Obion
|Mary Anne
|Mudd
|Sumner County Library Board
|Sumner
|Chitra
|Mukherji
|Magness Library Board
|Warren
|William T
|Mullican
|Magness Library Board
|Warren
|Shanta J
|Murray
|Williamson County Public Library Board
|Williamson
|John
|Myers
|Meigs County - Decatur Public Library Board
|Meigs
|Bette
|Myers
|Magness Library Board
|Warren
|Charles H
|Nelson
|Audrey Pack Memorial Library Board
|Rhea
|James R
|Novotny
|Tipton County Public Library Board
|Tipton
|Claudia
|Oakes
|Giles County Public Library Board
|Giles
|Mary
|Padget
|Fentress County Library Board
|Fentress
|Sylvia
|Palmer
|McIver's Grant Library Board
|Dyer
|Betty
|Pankey
|Justin Potter Library Board
|DeKalb
|Lona
|Parker
|Marion County Library Board
|Marion
|Charlotte
|Petty
|Dickson County Public Library Board
|Dickson
|Adrienne
|Phillips
|Humphreys County Library Board
|Humphreys
|Richard W
|Pierce
|Pickett County Library Board
|Pickett
|Virginia
|Ponder
|Minor Hill Library Board
|Giles
|David
|Ponder
|Minor Hill Library Board
|Giles
|Kay
|Pounds
|Gibson County Memorial Library Board
|Gibson
|Pat
|Price
|Marion County Library Board
|Marion
|Betty
|Pybas
|Gibson County Memorial Library Board
|Gibson
|Jane Darrah
|Ramsey
|Justin Potter Library Board
|DeKalb
|William
|Reffert
|McIver's Grant Library Board
|Dyer
|Linda
|Rice
|Minor Hill Library Board
|Giles
|Peggy
|Richardson
|Maury County Public Library Board
|Maury
|Cissy
|Riley
|Lewis County Public Library Board
|Lewis
|James R
|Robinson
|Campbell County Library Board
|Campbell
|Barbara
|Russell
|Sumner County Library Board
|Sumner
|Harry D
|Sabine
|Art Circle Library Board
|Cumberland
|Susan A
|Schneibel
|Blount County Public Library Board
|Blount
|Judy
|Schoen
|Cannon County Library Board
|Cannon
|Robert MD
|Shull
|Ridgely Public Library Board
|Lake
|Glena
|Sikes
|Lewis County Public Library Board
|Lewis
|James
|Sirmans
|Tellico Plains Library Board
|Monroe
|Teresa
|Smith
|Audrey Pack Memorial Library Board
|Rhea
|Alisandra
|Snyder
|Monroe County Library Board
|Monroe
|Ed
|Speer
|Elizabethton-Carter County Library Board
|Carter
|Denise Smith
|Speight
|Crockett Memorial Library Board
|Crockett
|Dwight
|Stanton
|Tipton County Public Library Board
|Tipton
|Jim
|Stewart
|Crockett Memorial Library Board
|Crockett
|Myra
|Stowers
|Fentress County Library Board
|Fentress
|Ann
|Strickland
|Lewis County Public Library Board
|Lewis
|Joan
|Talley
|Lewis County Public Library Board
|Lewis
|Joan
|Taylor
|Gibson County Memorial Library Board
|Gibson
|Michelle
|Templin
|Jefferson County Library Board
|Jefferson
|Jan
|Thomas
|Justin Potter Library Board
|DeKalb
|Monty G
|Thomas
|Shelbyville-Bedford County Library Board
|Bedford
|Beth
|Thompson
|Putnam County Library Board
|Putnam
|Roger
|Turney
|Cannon County Library Board
|Cannon
|Sandra
|Umberger
|Bolivar Hardeman County Library Board
|Hardeman
|Gene
|Van Horn
|Audrey Pack Memorial Library Board
|Rhea
|Lonnie
|VanTrump
|Art Circle Library Board
|Cumberland
|Wendell
|Wainwright
|Somerville-Fayette County Library Board
|Fayette
|Nancy
|Wallace
|Gibson County Memorial Library Board
|Gibson
|Van
|Ward
|Lewis County Public Library Board
|Lewis
|Sybil Lee
|Weakley
|McIver's Grant Library Board
|Dyer
|Paul
|Webb
|Brentwood Library Board of Trustees
|Williamson
|Ava
|Webster
|Maury County Public Library Board
|Maury
|Carl J Jr
|Williams
|Bristol Public Library Board
|Sullivan
|Robert
|Williams
|Cocke County Library Board
|Cocke
|Rheaetta F
|Wilson
|Shelbyville-Bedford County Library Board
|Bedford
|Martha
|Woody
|Maury County Public Library Board
|Maury
|Michele
|Wright
|Benton County Library Board
|Benton
|Ann
|Young
|Houston County Library Board
|Houston
|Frank
|Young
|Houston County Library Board
|Houston
|Dr. Beverly B
|Youree
|Gibson County Memorial Library Board
|Gibson