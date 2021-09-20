Voter Registration Deadline, Early Voting Nearing for SEC Primary

Tennesseans who want to vote in the March 1 presidential preference primary, or “SEC Primary,” must register to vote by Monday, February 1, 2016. This election cycle the Volunteer State will join six other Southern states on March 1 to help decide who could be the next president of the United States.

"It's important to ensure you are properly registered now so there won't be any surprises during early voting or on Election Day," Secretary of State Tre Hargett said.

Early voting begins Wednesday, February 10 and runs Mondays through Saturdays until Tuesday, February 23. Election Day is Tuesday, March 1. Note some counties will be closed on Monday, February 15 for Presidents Day.

Hargett is urging voters to take advantage of early voting if possible because of unpredictable winter weather and an incredibly long ballot.

"When you consider the number of presidential candidates as well as the number of delegates, some voters across the state will have many choices," Hargett said.

Tennessee’s 95 counties conduct early voting at their local election commission offices or at another location designated by the election commission. Some counties also offer early voting at satellite locations. For early voting locations, hours and sample ballots, contact your local election office. Contact information for election offices can be found here: County Election Commissions.

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security as well as photo IDs issued by Tennessee state government or the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found here: What ID is required when voting? or by calling toll free 1-877-850-4959.

Voters can also download the GoVoteTN app, available in the App Store or Google Play, to view voter-specific information when searching by name or address. Voters can find early voting and Election Day polling locations, view and mark sample ballots, see their elected officials, districts and county election commission information as well as access online election results through the application.