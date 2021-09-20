Library and Archives Distributes Grant Funds
The Tennessee State Library and Archives has awarded grants to 29 organizations across the state to preserve historical records and improve the facilities where those records are stored. In all, the State Library and Archives awarded more than $95,000 worth of archival development grants.
These funds are typically used to pay for items such as shelving, cabinets, archival folders, boxes, dehumidifiers and tools used by archivists.
"These grant funds help county archives and other organizations that keep historical records undertake projects that improve the way those records are collected and stored," Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. "I'm pleased that the Tennessee State Library and Archives is able to provide this needed financial support."
The governmental organizations receiving grants this year are:
- Blount County Register of Deeds - $1,550
- Blount County Archives - $7,000
- Claiborne County Archives - $5,000
- Dyer County Archives - $7,000
- Giles County Old Records Department - $1,000
- Houston County Archives - $7,000
- Lincoln County Archives - $4,000
- Maury County Archives - $2,982
- Monroe County Archives - $2,300
- Moore County Archives - $3,000
- Morgan County Archives - $4,000
- Trousdale County Archives - $3,000
- Stewart County Archives - $4,400
- Williamson County Archives - $5,000
- Wilson County Archives - $3,500
The nongovernmental organizations receiving grants this year are:
- Bemis Mill Village (Madison County) - $3,700
- Clay County Museum - $1,500
- Dayton Public Library (Rhea County) - $1,000
- Etowah Historical Commission (McMinn County) - $3,000
- Heritage Alliance of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia (Washington County) - $3,000
- Methodist Church, Tennessee Conference (Davidson County) - $3,043
- Ornamental Metal Museum (Shelby County) - $3,300
- Rhea County Historical & Genealogical Society - $2,500
- Scarritt-Bennett Center (Davidson County) - $2,000
- Southern Baptist Historical Library and Archives (Davidson County) - $1,000
- Stax Museum (Shelby County) - $2,700
- Tennessee Walking Horse National Museum (Bedford County) - $3,300
- Travellers Rest Historic House (Davidson County) - $1,725
- University of Memphis, C.H. Nash Museum at Chucalissa (Shelby County) - $3,000