Library and Archives Distributes Grant Funds

The Tennessee State Library and Archives has awarded grants to 29 organizations across the state to preserve historical records and improve the facilities where those records are stored. In all, the State Library and Archives awarded more than $95,000 worth of archival development grants.

These funds are typically used to pay for items such as shelving, cabinets, archival folders, boxes, dehumidifiers and tools used by archivists.

"These grant funds help county archives and other organizations that keep historical records undertake projects that improve the way those records are collected and stored," Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. "I'm pleased that the Tennessee State Library and Archives is able to provide this needed financial support."

The governmental organizations receiving grants this year are:

Blount County Register of Deeds - $1,550

Blount County Archives - $7,000

Claiborne County Archives - $5,000

Dyer County Archives - $7,000

Giles County Old Records Department - $1,000

Houston County Archives - $7,000

Lincoln County Archives - $4,000

Maury County Archives - $2,982

Monroe County Archives - $2,300

Moore County Archives - $3,000

Morgan County Archives - $4,000

Trousdale County Archives - $3,000

Stewart County Archives - $4,400

Williamson County Archives - $5,000

Wilson County Archives - $3,500

The nongovernmental organizations receiving grants this year are: