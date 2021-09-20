Prepare Now to #GoVoteTN in the March 1 "SEC Primary"

The Division of Elections would like to remind Tennesseans how to make voting in the March 1 presidential preference primary, or "SEC Primary," go as smoothly as possible.

Based on last week's record-breaking 385,653 voters who cast their ballots early, Tuesday could be a very busy day across the Volunteer State. One million or more registered voters could show up to the polls.

The number of presidential candidates as well as the record 432 delegates could create incredibly long ballots for some voters.

Use the App While Casting Your Ballot

The easiest way for voters to find their Election Day polling locations, view and mark sample ballots, see their elected officials, districts and county election commission information as well as access online election results is through the GoVoteTN app. Voters can download the free app in the App Store or Google Play to view voter specific information. State law allows voters to use the GoVoteTN app inside polling locations.

Timing

Being flexible may also help speed up the process. Mid-morning and mid-afternoon are usually slower times at polling locations, while early morning, noon and 5 p.m. are peak times as people typically vote before work, after work or on their lunch breaks.

Voter ID

Tennesseans voting on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security as well as photo IDs issued by Tennessee state government or the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

Contact information for election offices can be found here: County Election Commissions.

More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found here: What ID is required when voting? or by calling the Division of Elections toll free at 1-877-850-4959.

Voters Who Have Difficulty Standing in Line

Frail, physically disabled or visibly pregnant voters should tell their polling officials if they are unable to wait in line to vote. The law allows them to move through the process faster.

Polls Closing

All polls in Tennessee close at 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST.

Election Results

You can monitor election results as they are reported.

Twitter: Follow @tnpotus for real time March 1, 2016 unofficial election results. A full list of our Division of Elections Twitter accounts can be found here.

Website: Go to elections.tn.gov to monitor March 1, 2016 unofficial election results.

Please note results for presidential delegate candidates will be reported last and may not be available until Wednesday, March 2.

Honor Vote

Don't forget to honor your vote with Honor Vote! The Honor Vote program allows Tennesseans to dedicate their vote to those serving or who have served our country in the U.S. military. To take advantage of this opportunity, visit GoVoteTN.com/honor.

Questions?

People with questions or concerns about the voting process can go to GoVoteTN.com or call the Division of Elections' toll free hotline at 1-877-850-4959.