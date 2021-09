The Division of Elections reports a record number of Tennesseans voted in the March 1 presidential preference primary or "SEC Primary."

A record-breaking 1,240,178 Tennesseans voted to decide who could be the next president of the United States. That figure includes the 377,460 people who shattered the early voting record as well.

The previous records for a presidential preference primary were in 2008 when 1,094,942 Tennesseans voted, 314,252 of which voted early or absentee.