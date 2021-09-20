Young Historians Advance to National Competition

Nearly 70 students will be representing Tennessee at National History Day later this summer. Those students placed first or second in their categories at Tennessee History Day on Saturday.

Tennessee History Day participants entered projects in five categories: documentaries, exhibits, performances, websites and papers. While projects must relate to the annual theme, students are encouraged to be creative when choosing a topic. This year’s theme was “Exploration, Encounter, Exchange.” 97 students received medals for their efforts, 27 students were awarded special prizes, two educators were recognized as teachers of the year and one teacher was named Behring Teacher Ambassador.

This year, National History Day will be held June 12 through June 16 on the University of Maryland campus in College Park, Maryland.

“I am proud of all our students,” said Tennessee History Day coordinator Jennifer C. Core. “I’m impressed by how enthusiastic they are about their selected topics and how effectively they present their findings to a sophisticated audience. I always learn something from our students and I know the judges do as well. This year our students researched topics ranging from World War II prisoners of war to Ada Lovelace to Suleiman the Magnificent.”

The judges at Saturday’s competition – including university professors, graduate students, high school teachers, librarians, archivists and other public historians – picked the winners from the 152 submitted projects.

Tennessee History Day was coordinated by the Tennessee Historical Society, with support provided by the Tennessee Department of State, Humanities Tennessee, First Tennessee Foundation, the Memorial Foundation and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

"We have a terrific group of students who will be representing Tennessee at the national competition in Maryland," Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. "I know they will have a great experience there. With students like these, Tennessee's future is bright."

Since 1974, History Day has grown from a small local competition in Cleveland, Ohio with about 100 students into an event that attracts about a half million students nationwide each year.

For more information about the program in Tennessee, visit the National History Day website or contact Jennifer Core, National History Day’s statewide coordinator for Tennessee, at (615) 741-8934 or via e-mail at historyday@tennesseehistory.org.

The medal winners from Saturday’s Tennessee History Day competition are:

SENIOR INDIVIDUAL DOCUMENTARY:

First Place

Title: Directing a War: Hollywood's Encounter with World War II

Student: Deanna Upchurch

School: Watertown High School, Watertown, TN

Teacher: Barbara Marks

Second Place

Title: A Pioneer in the Sky: Kiffin Rockwell

Student: Kendall Williamson

School: Cosby High School, Cosby, TN

Teacher: Hillery Griffin

Third Place

Title: “Never Underestimate the Power of Dreams”: Wilma Rudolph Encounters Barriers but Wins Gold

Student: Alyssa Neuhoff

School: The Walden School, Signal Mountain, TN

Teacher: Linda Dant

JUNIOR INDIVIDUAL DOCUMENTARY:

First Place

Title: Encounter in Little Rock

Student: Carolina Kelley

School: Girls Preparatory School, Chattanooga, TN

Teacher: Caroline Carlin

Second Place

Title: Encountering the Enemy on the Home Front

Student: Eli Thompson

School: Thompson Homeschool Cooperative/Berean Christian School ISP, Tellico Plains, TN

Teacher: Sharron Thompson

Third Place

Title: Photographer for the Parks: Ansel Adams an Encounter with Environmentalism

Student: Tate Greene

School: Clayton Bradley Academy, Maryville, TN

Teachers: Liz Shugart, Cherie Miller

SENIOR GROUP DOCUMENTARY:

First Place

Title: Buying In: The Music of Vince Guaraldi

Students: Kenton Smith, Benjamin Hall

School: L & N STEM Academy, Knoxville, TN

Teacher: Derek Griffin

Second Place

Title: Thinking Outside the Pox: The History of the World's First Vaccine

Students: Swati Kinger, Reethu Krishnan

School: Collierville High School, Collierville, TN

Teachers: Michelle Martin, Catherine Hammons

Third Place

Title: Shaping the World

Students: Benjamin Ball, Jack Arnold, Chloe Tremblay

School: Battle Ground Academy, Franklin, TN

Teacher: Ray Blair

JUNIOR GROUP DOCUMENTARY:

First Place

Title: Exploration of Tennessee's Journey to Desegregate Schools and Struggles Encountered Along the Way

Students: Kaylie Pomerantz, Laila Stempkowski

School: St. John Neumann School, Knoxville, TN

Teacher: Michele Tarricone

Second Place

Title: Zheng He: The Peaceful Admiral

Students: Zeinab Elkhatib, Zahra Alsarhan, Fatimah Alsarhan

School: Nashville International Academy, Nashville, TN

Teacher: Ahmed Ragab

Third Place

Title: Exploring the Atom: The Encounters and Exchange at Oak Ridge, TN

Students: Ethan Hooper, Kelby Holland, Jacob Roberts

School: Whitwell Middle School, Whitwell, TN

Teacher: Taylor McDaniel

SENIOR INDIVIDUAL EXHIBIT:

First Place

Title: A Question of Loyalty: Encountering Racism on All Fronts

Student: McKenzie Desio

School: First Assembly Christian School, Cordova, TN

Teacher: Victoria Gast

Second Place

Title: Scott Bowden: The Deadly Exchange

Student: Scott Bowden

School: First Assembly Christian School, Cordova, TN

Teacher: Sherrie Hopper

Third Place

Title: The Manhattan Project: Exploration, Encounter, Exchange in the Secret City

Student: Connor McGinley

School: L & N STEM Academy, Knoxville, TN

Teacher: Jill Robbins

JUNIOR INDIVIDUAL EXHIBIT:

First Place

Title: The Story of the 9th Armored Division

Student: Jon Mark Castleman

School: Dyersburg Middle School, Dyersburg, TN

Teacher: Becky Hasselle

Second Place

Title: A Dream Started on Beale Street: Stax Records Encountering Segregation in Music

Student: Kennede Boyd

School: Northeast Middle School, Clarksville, TN

Teacher: Whitney Joyner

Third Place

Title: Clinton 12: The Exchanges and Encounters of Exploring Desegregation

Student: Brittani Mays

School: Northeast Middle School, Clarksville, TN

Teachers: Patti Baker, Whitney Joyner

SENIOR GROUP EXHIBIT:

First Place

Title: Excavating the Tennessee Valley: Thomas Lewis, Madeline Kneberg, and Explorations in New Deal Anthropology

Students: Parker Norton, Rohan Gupta

School: McCallie School, Chattanooga, TN

Teacher: Duke Richey

Second Place

Title: The 1982 World's Fair: Knoxville's Rise to Prominence

Students: Jeremiah Branson, Justin Cross, Noah Dunlap, Preston Nicely, Noah Watson

School: L & N STEM Academy, Knoxville, TN

Teacher: Karen Stanish

Third Place

Title: “War Department Special Employees”: Operation Paperclip and the Exploration of New Types of Warfare with Nazi and Japanese War Criminals

Students: Jonah Sulfridge, Cameron Bergeron

School: Battle Ground Academy, Franklin, TN

Teacher: Scott Johnson

JUNIOR GROUP EXHIBIT:

First Place

Title: Jane Addams: A Pioneer for Social Justice

Students: Savannah Peifer, Elizabeth Joiner

School: Northeast Middle School, Clarksville, TN

Teachers: Patti Baker, Whitney Joyner

Second Place

Title: Chief John Ross and the Trail of Tears: Difficult Encounters of the Cherokee

Students: Samantha Cheek, Andrew Cook, Georgia Wallace

School: Clayton Bradley Academy, Maryville, TN

Teachers: Liz Shugart, Cherie Miller

Third Place

Title: The Impressionists: Exploring a New Art Form

Students: Mia Kojima, Isabella Miya

School: Clayton Bradley Academy, Maryville, TN

Teachers: Liz Shugart, Cherie Miller

SENIOR INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCE:

First Place

Title: Words are Not Enough: Martha Graham and the Post War Modern Dance Movement

Student: Hannah Shelton

School: First Assembly Christian School, Cordova, TN

Teacher: Sherrie Hopper

Second Place

Title: Ada Lovelace

Student: Amanda Herring

School: Seymour High School, Seymour, TN

Teacher: Jacob Quilliams

Third Place

Title: The Gold Rush of 1849

Student: Ian McClean

School: Lenoir City High School, Lenoir City, TN

Teachers: Rachel Frazier, Kellye Renker

JUNIOR INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCE:

First Place

Title: Dorothy Harrison Eustis: Seeing History

Student: Eden Carnes

School: Carnes Homeschool, Friendsville, TN

Teacher: Elithe Carnes

Second Place

Title: Ada Lovelace: Exploration Into Computers, and the Field of Early Coding in the 1840's

Student: Arabella Sarver

School: Vonore Middle School, Vonore, TN

Teacher: Jennifer Hawkins

Third Place

Title: Ida B. Wells-Barnett: Our Hero with Black Ink

Student: Lyric Applewhite

School: West Creek Middle School, Clarksville, TN

Teacher: Michael Cleghorn

SENIOR GROUP PERFORMANCE:

First Place

Title: We Shall Overcome

Students: CJ Conley, Celina Copeland, Brianna Guydon, Jasmine Johnson, Bernice Leveque

School: Stewarts Creek High School, Smyrna, TN

Teacher: Donald Fann

Second Place

Title: Suleyman's Reign: The Ottoman Empire and How it Flourished Under His Rule

Students: Inara Devji, Milanca Wang, Rebecca Price, Zephyr Barlow, Tori Moore-McMiller

School: Lausanne Collegiate School, Memphis, TN

Teacher: Rebecca Hodges

Third Place

Title: Negotiating New Orleans: How Jean Lafitte Saved New Orleans and Helped Win the War of 1812

Students: John McGregor, Nathan Little

School: McCallie School, Chattanooga, TN

Teacher: Duke Richey

JUNIOR GROUP PERFORMANCE:

First Place

Title: Marconi: Changing the World Through the Exploration of the First Wireless

Students: Hannah Robbins, Eli Harrison

School: Clayton Bradley Academy, Maryville, TN

Teachers: Liz Shugart, Cherie Miller

Second Place

Title: Women in the WWII Workforce: Exploring New Roles

Students: Emerson Benthall, Tara Shealy, Riley Whitecotton

School: Clayton Bradley Academy, Maryville, TN

Teachers: Liz Shugart, Cherie Miller

Third Place

Title: The Corps of Discovery: The Mandan Indians

Students: Ellie Vinson, Erin Siemen, Cole Gershkovich

School: Spring Station Middle School, Spring Hill, TN

Teacher: Christopher Harrod

SENIOR INDIVIDUAL WEBSITE:

First Place

Title: Cryptology in World War II: Cracking the Code to Modern Computing

Student: Andrea Huang

School: Ravenwood High School, Brentwood, TN

Teacher: Andrew Elrod

Second Place

Title: From Atoms to Armstrong

Student: Abigail Prosise

School: Farragut High School, Knoxville, TN

Teacher: Angela Breeding

Third Place

Title: A Soviet Dissident’s Exploration of Human Rights

Student: Osman Celikok

School: Pleasant View School, Memphis, TN

Teacher: Andre Clarke

JUNIOR INDIVIDUAL WEBSITE:

First Place

Title: Chien-Shiung Wu: Explorations of a Physicist

Student: Kate Blankenship

School: Blackman Middle School, Murfreesboro, TN

Teacher: Teri Beck

Title: Wernher Von Braun

Student: Rishi Bhojwani

School: Pi Beta Phi Elementary, Gatlinburg, TN

Teacher: Cindy Flynn

Third Place

Title: From a Frozen War to a Frozen Space

Student: Joel Barnes

School: Sunset Middle School, Brentwood, TN

Teacher: Leah Jones

SENIOR GROUP WEBSITE:

First Place

Title: The Art of Destruction: The Legacy of Nazi Cultural Exchange and Encounter

Students: Emily O'Connell, Emma McCaleb, Claire Hines

School: Battle Ground Academy, Franklin, TN

Teacher: Betsy Van Jura

Second Place

Title: “A Gruesome Encounter on Pleasant Street”: Exploring Dr. Hyde's Involvement in the Swope Family Murders

Students: Will Crawford, Ethan Todd

School: Battle Ground Academy, Franklin, TN

Teacher: Scott Johnson

Third Place

Title: History of 1920's Film: Impact of Filmmaking

Students: Tess Emerson, Meghan Fleming, Arabella Hamm

School: St. Agnes Academy-St. Dominic School, Memphis, TN

Teacher: Mark McDonald

JUNIOR GROUP WEBSITE:

First Place

Title: Dirt on the Skirt: Exploring Women in Baseball

Students: Josephina Reyman, Mallory Milliken

School: Richview Middle School, Clarksville, TN

Teacher: Tabitha Wilson

Second Place

Title: Marco Polo: An Exploration That Changed the World

Students: Gavin Aguilar, Tydon Brewer, Zaid Malik, Matthew Mund

School: Richview Middle School, Clarksville, TN

Teacher: Tabitha Wilson

Third Place

Title: Apollo 11

Students: Samuel Paul, Camden Estes

School: First Assembly Christian School, Cordova, TN

Teacher: Victoria Gast

SENIOR INDIVIDUAL PAPER:

First Place

Title: The French Exploration and Occupation of Syria: Encounters and Exchanges that Left a Lasting Legacy

Student: Ibtihal Malley

School: Pleasant View School, Memphis, TN

Teacher: Andre Clarke

Second Place

Title: Making The West Her Own: The Struggles, Victories, and Stories of Women Exploring the Mid-19th Century West

Student: Lauryn Cravens

School: University School of Nashville, Nashville, TN

Teacher: Patricia Miletich

Third Place

Title: Exploring Nuclear Energy: Oak Ridge, Tennessee

Student: Emma Yambert

School: L & N STEM Academy, Knoxville, TN

Teacher: Tressie Norton

JUNIOR INDIVIDUAL PAPER:

First Place

Title: Exploring the First Amendment: Tinker v. Des Moines (1969) and the Exchange of Ideas Through Protest

Student: Sofia Tomov

School: Thursday Connection, Knoxville, TN

Teacher: Meryl van der Merwe

Second Place

Title: Lewis and Clark

Student: Caroline Finch

School: St. George's Independent School, Collierville, Collierville, TN

Teacher: Traci Erlandson

Third Place

Title: Islam in America: Encounters and Exchanges that Forged an American Muslim Identity

Student: Muadth Malley

School: Pleasant View School, Memphis, TN

Teacher: Ashir Kirk

----------------------------------------

SPECIAL AWARD WINNERS

----------------------------------------

BEST PROJECT IN AFRICAN-AMERICAN HISTORY, SENIOR DIVISION:

Title: “Never Underestimate the Power of Dreams”: Wilma Rudolph Encounters Barriers but Wins Gold

Student: Alyssa Neuhoff

School: The Walden School, Signal Mountain, TN

Teacher: Linda Dant

BEST PROJECT IN AFRICAN-AMERICAN HISTORY, JUNIOR DIVISION:

Title: Exploration of Tennessee's Journey to Desegregate Schools and Struggles Encountered Along the Way

Students: Kaylie Pomerantz, Laila Stempkowski

School: St. John Neumann School, Knoxville, TN

Teacher: Michele Tarricone

BEST PROJECT IN TENNESSEE HISTORY, SENIOR DIVISION:

Title: The 1982 World's Fair: Knoxville's Rise to Prominence

Students: Jeremiah Branson, Justin Cross, Noah Dunlap, Preston Nicely, Noah Watson

School: L & N STEM Academy, Knoxville, TN

Teacher: Karen Stanish

BEST PROJECT IN TENNESSEE HISTORY, JUNIOR DIVISION:

Title: Chief John Ross and the Trail of Tears: Difficult Encounters of the Cherokee

Students: Samantha Cheek, Andrew Cook, Georgia Wallace

School: Clayton Bradley Academy, Maryville, TN

Teachers: Liz Shugart, Cherie Miller

MARGARET LINDSLEY WARDEN PRIZE FOR BEST PROJECT IN WOMEN'S HISTORY, SENIOR DIVISION:

Title: Mother of Nicaragua

Students: Jiahao Guo, Lawson McInnis, Ryan McGregor, Duncan Moore

School: McCallie School, Chattanooga, TN

Teacher: Duke Richey

MARGARET LINDSLEY WARDEN PRIZE FOR BEST PROJECT IN WOMEN'S HISTORY, JUNIOR DIVISION:

Title: Women in the WWII Workforce: Exploring New Roles

Students: Emerson Benthall, Tara Shealy, Riley Whitecotton

School: Clayton Bradley Academy, Maryville, TN

Teachers: Liz Shugart, Cherie Miller

MITCHELL MIELNIK MEMORIAL PRIZE FOR THE BEST PROJECT IN SPORTS, RECREATION, OR THE ENVIRONMENT:

Title: Dirt on the Skirt: Exploring Women in Baseball

Students: Josephina Reyman, Mallory Milliken

School: Richview Middle School, Clarksville, TN

Teacher: Tabitha Wilson

SOCIETY OF TENNESSEE ARCHIVISTS AWARD FOR ARCHIVAL RESEARCH, SENIOR DIVISION:

Title: Cordell Hull: Architect of Peace

Students: Abbey Morgan, Jacob Samar, Jacob Siler, Kishan Tailor

School: L & N STEM Academy, Knoxville, TN

Teacher: Tressie Norton

SOCIETY OF TENNESSEE ARCHIVISTS AWARD FOR ARCHIVAL RESEARCH, JUNIOR DIVISION:

Title: Encountering the Enemy on the Home Front

Student: Eli Thompson

School: Thompson Homeschool Cooperative/Berean Christian School ISP, Tellico Plains, TN

Teacher: Sharron Thompson

DR. RUBEN BROOKS AWARD:

Title: Exploring the First Amendment: Tinker v. Des Moines (1969) and the Exchange of Ideas Through Protest

Student: Sofia Tomov

School: Thursday Connection, Knoxville, TN

Teacher: Meryl van der Merwe

DR. SAM B. SMITH AWARD:

Title: The French Exploration and Occupation of Syria: Encounters and Exchanges that Left a Lasting Legacy

Student: Ibtihal Malley

School: Pleasant View School, Memphis, TN

Teacher: Andre Clarke

PATRICIA BEHRING TEACHER OF THE YEAR, SENIOR DIVISION:

Duke Richey, McCallie School, Chattanooga, TN

PATRICIA BEHRING TEACHER OF THE YEAR, JUNIOR DIVISION:

Cindy Flynn, Pi Beta Phi Elementary School, Gatlinburg, TN

BEHRING TEACHER AMBASSADOR:

Scott Johnson, Battle Ground Academy, Franklin, TN