Submit Release
News Search

There were 577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,730 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court Records Now Available for Online Ordering

The Tennessee State Library & Archives recently launched a new online ordering system for Supreme Court cases. The new system will allow researchers to request cases dating back to the early 1800s in hard copy or digital scans. It also allows searching the cases for names of ancestors as well as topics ranging from mining to murder. The online system was designed to create an easier and more direct way for researchers from around the world to order these fascinating historical records, formerly available only by visiting Nashville.

Once stored in the attic of the Tennessee State Capitol building, the Supreme Court records came to the Library & Archives in dire need of restoration. Curled and brittle, covered in coal dust from the furnace pipes that fed into the Capitol’s storage space, the records were all but unusable. The Library & Archives' archival technical staff has worked tirelessly toward the preservation of these records for more than a decade. Staff members have meticulously cleaned off the dust and grime, carefully flattened, and recorded the contents for more than 50,000 cases. The archivists will continue this project indefinitely, as there are well over 10,000 boxes of material in storage.

"It is one of our goals in the Department of State to improve public access to important government records," Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. "Making it possible for people to order records online is one way we are able to accomplish that goal. I want to thank members of the Library & Archives staff who have worked tirelessly to restore those Supreme Court records and make them available online."

Supreme Court records provide a wealth of information of benefit to professional and amateur historians. The stories that unfold in the pages of each case are windows to personal and community life and family relationships from the past. One can find cases concerning land issues, debt, slavery, estate disputes, criminal cases and much more.

Cases currently housed at the Library & Archives range from the beginning of the 19th Century to around 1950. They vary in size, from brief records to complete transcripts of all proceedings, which can be hundreds of pages long. Some of these cases include exhibits, such as textiles, photographs and maps.

You just read:

Supreme Court Records Now Available for Online Ordering

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.