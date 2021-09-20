Submit Release
Special Events Could Affect Traffic April 23, April 30

Tennessee State Library & Archives patrons should be aware of special events that could affect traffic patterns on April 23 and April 30.

On April 23, traffic on Seventh Avenue North will flow south instead of north throughout the day due to the Tennessee Waltz gala, so Library & Archives patrons should approach the building from the rear (west) side.

On April 30, street closures in downtown Nashville related to the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon could impact patrons trying to reach the building.

The Library & Archives will remain open during its regular hours, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on both days and parking will be available around the building.

