Foreign Business Entities Can Now File Online

The Division of Business Services has a new online feature that allows business entities formed outside the state of Tennessee to complete an application for certificate of authority, upload a current certificate of existence from their home state and pay filing fees online using a credit or debit card.

Before today, foreign entities wanting to transact business in Tennessee had to submit filing documents and fees by mail or by visiting our Nashville office.

To access this new feature, file online here: https://tnbear.tn.gov/Ecommerce/RegistrationInstr.aspx