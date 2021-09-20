Submit Release
News Search

There were 575 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,729 in the last 365 days.

Foreign Business Entities Can Now File Online

The Division of Business Services has a new online feature that allows business entities formed outside the state of Tennessee to complete an application for certificate of authority, upload a current certificate of existence from their home state and pay filing fees online using a credit or debit card.

Before today, foreign entities wanting to transact business in Tennessee had to submit filing documents and fees by mail or by visiting our Nashville office.

To access this new feature, file online here: https://tnbear.tn.gov/Ecommerce/RegistrationInstr.aspx

 

You just read:

Foreign Business Entities Can Now File Online

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.