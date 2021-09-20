Submit Release
Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped Partners with Low Vision Expo

People with visual impairments will get a chance to sample products and learn coping skills that can help them manage their lives better during the upcoming Low Vision Expo, where the Tennessee Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped will be a participating partner.

The expo is scheduled for Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nashville Public Library's conference center. Nashville Public Library is located at 615 Church Street in downtown Nashville.

There will be information sessions throughout the morning and vendors will have products on display. There will also be music and prize drawings.

Speakers in different sessions will discuss what low vision exams are, how to cope with vision loss and how to find success and fulfillment while living with blindness.

"It's obviously very important that people with blindness or visual impairments have access to the resources and support they need," Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. "I'm proud that the Tennessee Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped is one of the partners for this event."

Other partners include Nashville Public Library, Politzer & Ho Vision Group, Tennessee Low Vision and the Technology Access Center.

