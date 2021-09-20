Tennesseans Break Another Early Voting Record

Tennesseans showed up in strong numbers to vote early for the Nov. 8 general election.

A record-breaking 1,675,679 people voted early or cast absentee ballots across the Volunteer State's 95 counties from Oct. 19 through Nov. 3. That turnout easily beat the record set during the 2008 presidential election when 1,579,960 Tennesseans voted early in person or by mail.

In March, a record 1.24 million Tennesseans voted during the March 1 presidential preference primary or "SEC Primary."

"I'm thrilled people are engaged and took advantage of the convenience of early voting," said Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "Now our attention turns to Election Day to ensure we continue to conduct fair and honest elections across the state."

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The easiest way for voters to find their early voting and Election Day polling locations, view and mark sample ballots, see their elected officials, districts and county election commission information as well as access online state and federal election results is through the GoVoteTN app. Voters can download the free app in the App Store or Google Play to view voter specific information.

Tennesseans voting on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security as well as photo IDs issued by Tennessee state government or the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

For more information, visit GoVoteTN.com.