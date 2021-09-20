Elections Officials in Three Counties Recognized for Passing Certification Exam

Secretary of State Tre Hargett would like to congratulate three administrators of elections who passed the state certification exam Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.

Annette Pulley, Houston County Administrator of Elections

Linda Phillips, Shelby County Administrator of Elections

Cindy Pinner, Tipton County Administrator of Elections

"Certification offers voters reassurance that their local administrator is running elections according to state law. I’m happy these individuals see value in offering that assurance,” Secretary Hargett said.

The accomplishment has a financial incentive, which means an administrator cannot be paid less than the certified pay rate for their respective county.

Participants must first complete a training process that covers 40 different topics related to election law.

The exam, which is administered by Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins, is a rigorous closed book, written assessment that can last up to three and a half hours. Questions, which are based on statutory requirements, range from voter registration to Election Day guidelines.

The Division of Elections graded the exams before the State Election Commission certified the results Dec. 29.