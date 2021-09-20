Bobby Martindale Memorial Library Receives $100,000 Library Construction Grant

The Bobby Martindale Memorial Library in Grand Junction will receive a major upgrade thanks to a $100,000 library construction grant from the Tennessee State Library and Archives.

The project will move the existing library less than half a mile away into a completely renovated building at 530 Madison Ave. W. that used to house the old Grand Junction High School cafeteria. Once completed, the library will more than double in size with more space for collections, computers and dedicated areas for children, teenagers and adults. There will also be more than five times as many parking spaces.

“This grant ensures the library will be able to offer the people of Grand Junction a place to read, learn, find jobs or simply access the internet,” said Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “The library has outgrown its current facility while continuing to provide these important services.”

The grant is made up of state funding with the City of Grand Junction matching those dollars to cover the total cost.

“This is great news for our local libraries,” said Sen. Dolores R. Gresham (R-Somerville). "Every penny sent to our libraries is needed and put to good use. Our libraries are a great asset to our communities. Students of all ages benefit from the resources which are available there. Many citizens access the local library to use a computer to search for work, apply online for school, or for general interest. I am very pleased that these grants will benefit them.”

The facility will have all new technology, much more lighting and be Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant with new entrance ramps, bathrooms and computer work stations.

“This announcement from the State Library and Archives is huge news for our community,” said Rep. Ron M. Gant (R-Rossville). “The new Bobby Martindale Memorial Library represents an enormous investment in the future for our area, and I am confident our citizens will reap the educational benefits of this new facility for years to come.”

The space will allow librarians to keep the facility open more often for the public while still continuing its many community programs, like a summer reading program for local children and teenagers.

"We are so excited to receive this generous grant for construction of the Bobby Martindale Memorial Library. This is momentous for the people of Grand Junction and we want to thank Secretary of State Tre Hargett and his staff for their help in making this possible,” said Rep. Johnny Shaw (D-Bolivar).