Library and Archives to Sponsor National History Bee Regional Finals

The Tennessee State Library and Archives has entered into a partnership to sponsor a regional final for National History Bee, an academic quiz competition that attracts tens of thousands of participating students each year.

In National History Bee, elementary and middle school students compete against each other by answering questions about United States and world history. In order to qualify for one of the regional finals, students must first perform well in competitions at their individual schools and then complete online exams.

The regional final in Nashville will be held Feb. 10 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. CST at Tennessee State University’s Avon Williams campus. The campus is located at 330 10th Ave. N. in downtown Nashville and free on-site parking will be available.

There will be three levels of competition – one for fourth- through sixth-graders, one for seventh-graders and another for eighth-graders. There will also be three rounds at each level, with the top performers advancing to the national finals in Atlanta June 2 through June 4.

Academic Competition Enterprises (ACE), an organization devoted to promote academic excellence by making learning fun, administers National History Bee, a program that was launched in 2012.

“We want the Library and Archives to play an important role in encouraging history education for young Tennesseans,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. “By sponsoring History Bee in addition to History Day, we can reach children at earlier ages and also those who want to compete in different formats. What is most important to us is that we help as many students as possible develop an appreciation and enthusiasm for history that they will hopefully carry with them throughout their lives. We thank Tennessee State University and Academic Competition Enterprises for working with us to create this partnership.”

National History Bee is separate and independent from Tennessee History Day, another academic-oriented competition co-sponsored by the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office for the last several years.

"ACE is proud to be partnering with the Tennessee State Library & Archives to bring the National History Bee regional finals to Nashville,” said Eric Huff, National History Bee’s director. “We are passionate about using competition to celebrate young people and their academic accomplishments. This event will allow us to recognize many wonderful students who make learning a priority."

History Day is targeted toward middle and high school students, who participate by submitting history-themed exhibits, documentaries, websites, research papers and live performances for judging. Students who participate in History Bee are encouraged to participate in History Day when they reach the older grades.

The History Bee regional finals are free and open to the public.