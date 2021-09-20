Obion River Regional Library Hosts Legislative Day

Representatives from seven West Tennessee counties gathered in Martin Feb. 13 to discuss a range of issues affecting the state’s public libraries. The event was organized by the Obion River Regional Library, which is part of the Tennessee State Library and Archives.

Attendees included a state legislator and various officials from Carroll, Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Obion and Weakley counties.

The meeting included a discussion of new state laws affecting libraries, the importance of providing broadband internet access at libraries and the funding requirements city and county governments must meet in order to keep their libraries in compliance with state standards. The meeting participants also received a briefing about the need for state dollars to fund the construction of a new building for the Library and Archives in Nashville.

“I think this was a very productive meeting,” State Librarian and Archivist Chuck Sherrill said. “Each year, the Tennessee Library Association hosts Library Legislative Day in Nashville while the General Assembly is in session. This year’s Library Legislative Day is scheduled for March 7. While that event serves an important purpose, I also see the benefit of holding events like these in the communities served by our local libraries. I hope everyone who attended today’s event took away some useful information.”

Attendees included:

State of Tennessee

Senator John Stevens, District 24

Chuck Sherrill, Tennessee State Library and Archivist

Carroll County

Mayor Jill Holland, McKenzie

Mayor Dale Kelley, Huntingdon

Reggie Lawrence, Obion River Regional Library Board (OBRL), Huntingdon

Crockett County

Linda Rice, Director, Crockett Memorial Library, Alamo

Jim Stewart, OBRL Board, Alamo

Dyer County

Regina Patterson, Director, McIver’s Grant Public Library, Dyersburg

Janice Peevyhouse, Director, Newbern City Library, Newbern

Carol Harris, OBRL Board, Dyersburg

Sylvia Palmer, OBRL Board, Dyersburg

Gibson County

Missy Blakely, Director, Mildred G. Fields Memorial Library, Milan

Diane Wright, Director, Humboldt Public Library, Humboldt

Don Farmer, Chairman, OBRL Library Board, Milan

Dr. Beverly Youree, OBRL Library Board, Trenton

Jim Bronow, MGF Memorial Library Board, Milan

Henry County

Mayor Brent Greer, Henry County

Connie McSwain, Director, W.G.Rhea Public Library, Paris

Dr. Norma Gerrell, OBRL Board, Paris

Susan Pemberton, OBRL Board, Paris

Obion County

Mayor Benny McGuire, Union City

Michele Barnes, Director, Obion County Public Library

Mike Cox, OBRL Library Board, Union City

Ellarine Moses, OBRL Library Board, Union City

David Searcy, Obion County Public Library Board, Union City

Weakley County