Alexey Miller and Turkey’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez discuss gas cooperation

September 20, 2021, 17:00

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Fatih Donmez, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Turkey, took place today.

The meeting discussed the state and prospects of cooperation in the gas sector. Particular attention was paid to gas supplies. The parties expressed appreciation for the work of the Blue Stream and TurkStream gas pipelines, which are reliably supplying Russian gas to consumers across the Black Sea.

Background From January 1 through September 19, 2021, Gazprom delivered 20.3 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey. This is an all-time high amount of gas for this period and an increase of 153 per cent (or 12.3 billion cubic meters) against 2020 (8 billion cubic meters).