Lifeline Awareness Week September 20-24, 2021

The National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners will observe Lifeline Awareness Week September 20-24. The post-Labor Day event has been observed since 2008, when NARUC, state regulatory commissions, the Federal Communications Commission and the National Association of State Utility Consumer Advocates designated this week as a time to build greater awareness around the Lifeline program. This year’s campaign focuses on the FCC’s new Emergency Broadband Benefit Program.

Under the federal Lifeline Program, low-income consumers who participate in certain public assistance and veterans’ pension programs or qualify based on income can receive a discount of up to $5.25 off of their phone bill or $9.25 per month off their monthly bill for broadband or bundled phone and broadband service. Information about program eligibility and rules is available at the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) Get Connected webpage.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households. A one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers is available to eligible households contributing more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price. For more information, and to apply, please visit USAC's Stay Connected webpage.