Submit Release
News Search

There were 562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,711 in the last 365 days.

Lifeline Awareness Week September 20-24, 2021

The National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners will observe Lifeline Awareness Week September 20-24. The post-Labor Day event has been observed since 2008, when NARUC, state regulatory commissions, the Federal Communications Commission and the National Association of State Utility Consumer Advocates designated this week as a time to build greater awareness around the Lifeline program. This year’s campaign focuses on the FCC’s new Emergency Broadband Benefit Program.

Under the federal Lifeline Program, low-income consumers who participate in certain public assistance and veterans’ pension programs or qualify based on income can receive a discount of up to $5.25 off of their phone bill or $9.25 per month off their monthly bill for broadband or bundled phone and broadband service. Information about program eligibility and rules is available at the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) Get Connected webpage

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households. A one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers is available to eligible households contributing more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price. For more information, and to apply, please visit USAC's Stay Connected webpage

 

You just read:

Lifeline Awareness Week September 20-24, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.