Sabika Jewelry and BCRF to Partner this October to Raise Funds for Breast Cancer Research
Sabika Pink Power Collection 2021. Up to $30 will be donated to BCRF for each piece purchased this October.
Sabika Previews New Pink Power Collection Designed as Symbol of Hope for a Cure
The pandemic has shined an even brighter light on the vital importance of medical research.”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabika Jewelry is continuing its partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® (BCRF) this October to raise funds for breast cancer research and awareness. Since 2010, Sabika has raised over $2.2 million for various foundations and nonprofits in support of the fight against breast cancer. This year their goal is to raise $45,000.
— Karin Mayr, Sabika Jewelry Founder
“Although breast cancer cases worldwide are on the rise, we have never been closer to eradicating this devastating disease. By continuing to partner with BCRF, Sabika is ensuring that the best minds in science have opportunities to pursue their most innovative ideas and fuel discoveries that give our loved ones longer, healthier lives,” says Myra Biblowit, BCRF President and CEO.
Sabika Jewelry hopes to achieve their fundraising goal this October through the sales of their brand new Pink Power Collection as well as their Sabika Pink Parties, which allow customers to shop in-person at home parties or online through social media with an independent Sabika Consultant. Sabika will donate $50 automatically to BCRF for each Pink Party held. Many breast cancer survivors and thrivers are honored at the parties. Some also hold parties in honor of loved ones who lost their battle with the disease.
“Our partnership with BCRF means the world to us. As a company by women, for women we deeply appreciate the direct impact our dollars raised has on the continuous fight for a cure,” says Alexandra Mayr-Gracik, Sabika Jewelry CEO and Head Designer. “We strive to create joy in the world with every piece of jewelry we sell. If our jewelry also brings joy to the life of a thriver or anyone impacted by this disease - then it brings me so much gratitude as a designer.”
The Pink Power Collection consists of five pieces, each with its own symbolism for those fighting for a cure for breast cancer. Sabika Jewelry will donate up to $30 from the sales of each piece to BCRF.
Pink Power 2021 Sabika London® Stretch Ring & Pink Power 2021 Sabika London® Drop Earrings: The Electric Pink, Crystal, and aurora borealis beads on the ring represent the vibrancy of breast cancer thrivers.
Pink Power 2021 Circle Necklace: The Electric Pink stone in the center, surrounded by crystal represents the thriver surrounded by their support community.
Pink Power 2021 Medallion Necklace: Flowers in bloom, surrounded by crystals represent the power of community and support.
Pink Power 2021 Sabika Manhattan® Choker: A signature Sabika statement piece that signifies celebration and hope with pinks, champagnes, and crystal tones.
“While COVID dominates our lives right now, breast cancer has not stopped finding new victims everyday. Our own Sabika Consultants, friends and customers continue to be diagnosed with this invasive disease at all ages. The pandemic has shined an even brighter light on the vital importance of medical research,” says Sabika Jewelry Founder Karin Mayr.
Sabika Jewelry’s Pink Power Collection and Sabika Pink Parties launch October 1, 2021.
To learn more about the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® visit: bcrf.org
For more information about Sabika Jewelry's story visit: sabika-jewelry.com
Tracy Mae Taylor, Communications
Sabika Inc.
+ +1 412-877-8935
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn