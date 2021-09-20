iMind v0.2: Video Conferencing 4 Hours Free
Mind Announces New Software Release. The new update adds 4-hour-long free conferences and more to the - video conferencing app.TALLIN, ESTONIA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mind has deployed the new release of its eponymous video conferencing software iMind designed to provide organizations and individuals with an easy-to-use, affordable and customizable solution for all their online meeting needs.
New features include:
- 4-hour-long video conferences free of charge. Where free versions of many conventional video conferencing apps impose a 40-minute time limit on video calls, iMind extends the limit to 4 hours, at no additional cost.
- Mobile support. Users can now have calls via iMind on the go, thanks to iOS and Android apps -.
- Roles assignment. Businesses and any other users of iMind’s Pro and Business plans can now assign specific roles to their employees.
- Call room branding. With the latest update Mind users can now adjust branding of their calls and waiting rooms.
For more information on iMind, visit https://imind.com/blog/en/4-hour-long-meetings-for-free-254
About Mind
Mind engineers have worked for a decade to create a technological video conference platform. We’ve made many mistakes and buried a lot of projects. Over that time, the Mind team has learned many things and there’s something we’re proud of. We have created our own technology stack, patented it in the USA, and now several biggest national telecom operators are among our clients.
