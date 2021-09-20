Spain Residential Real Estate Market Industry Growth, Analysis, Business Trends, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2027
Spain Residential Real Estate Market Quantitative Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2020 – 2027PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Spain Residential Real Estate Market by Budget and Size: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," the Spain residential real estate market size accounted for $128.3 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $149.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027. In 2018, the less than $300,000 segment dominated the market, accounting for around 73.2% share.
The Spain residential real estate market includes the revenue generated by buying and selling of residential property that consists of mini-flats, studio apartments, bungalows, and villas.
Top Players:
The major players profiled in the market include ACS Group, FCC, GG Homes, GH Costa Blanca, Hamilton Leon, Housfy, Miralbo Urbana, Molina Toro SL, Sitara Master Builders, and Triton Levante.
The Spain residential real estate market is mainly driven by rise in rents in major cities of Spain like Madrid and Barcelona where there are major job opportunities for the people. Therefore, investments in residential properties have given better returns in terms of economy. In addition, the market is driven by foreign investments, owing to favorable rules and regulations set by the government for foreign investors.
Key Market Segments:
By Budget
• Less than $300,000
• $300,001–$700,000
• $700,001–$1,000,000
• $1,000,001–$2,000,000
• More than $2,000,000
By Size
• Less than 49 square meters
• 50–80 square meters
• 81–110 square meters
• 111–200 square meters
• More than 200 square meters
Key Findings Of The Study
• By budget, the less than $300,000 segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2018.
• By size, the more than 200 square meters segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.
