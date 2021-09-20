Star Naming Provider Star Registration Now Minting NFTs
Sky is no longer the limit for star ownersMANHATTAN, NY, USA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Star Registration, the largest star naming provider across the globe, proudly announces that it is now minting stars as NFTs. In addition to owning a coveted NFT, a purchaser will be able to name the star that can be seen by the naked eye that the NFT is modeled on.
Star Registration will mint the NFTs weekly on the Ethereum Blockchain and auction them on OpenSea, the world’s first and largest NFT marketplace. The auction for Star Registration’s first NFT ends October 15. The star that inspired the NFT’s creation is in the Ursa Major constellation.
“We know that these NFTs will be popular because star ownership is memorable and meaningful and are often bought as a romantic gift,” said Marc Mayr, a spokesperson for Star Registration. “To able to name a real star in the sky and own an NFT associated with the star makes this a unique opportunity that only we are providing.”
In addition to being the world’s largest star naming provider, Star Registration is the only verified partner of the officially recognized Star Register. Star Registration recently announced it has apps for iOS and Android that allow customers to find their namesake star without any third-party tools.
The app allows star owners to locate their star at any given time from any given location through a unique naming number.
On Star-Registration.com, users have a choice of three different star packages that are guaranteed to be visible from everywhere in the world, with prices ranging from $40 to $100. Clients can make a star as individual as possible with a variety of different certificate designs and a personal dedication. As extras, clients can choose a frame for their certificate, a Swarovski star and a zodiac sign necklace.
In addition, every order comes with a celestial map so that a named star in the sky can be easily located.
All star namings are recorded in the globally recognized Star-Naming Registry for an unlimited period of time. This means that the registration is valid forever and the star will bear its chosen name for eternity.
In the context of star naming, it is generally understood that a private person is naming a star. This name can be either an invented name, such as “little mouse,” or a real name, such as “Sarah Johnson.” In general, any name is possible.
Star Registration only names stars that are clearly visible from any place on Earth throughout the year. If a client does not like the star that Star Registration has named for an owner, another star will be named.
The Star Registration apps are available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.
For more information on naming a star, visit Star-Registration.com. Visitors to the site can sign up for a newsletter and receive a five percent discount on their first star naming.
